ARLINGTON, Texas — West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills came back to the Mountaineer program for his final year of football eligibility in order to improve on his game and polish his NFL Draft status, but in no way is that the primary goal of his final season in gold and blue. The Mountain State native wants WVU to continue to progress as it battles in the Big 12 Conference, and to that end he knows he has to help newcomers get acclimated quickly.
Incoming Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart and Cincinnati addition Zeiqui Lawton don’t have to be great right away, as they join Stills’ veteran group that includes Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson, but figuring out their abilities is only part of the process.
“There are some guys that come in that are nervous, or not acclimated to the environment. There might be a guy from a junior college, or from a different school. I want to give them a little bit of what it’s like here,” said Stills of getting them on-boarded efficiently. “And for me, it’s not just can you play [immediately] but can you improve. I want to see improvement in myself, and if I’m not doing that, I need to step it up a notch. So I tell them, if you aren’t getting the results you want, you have to change that. You have to train a little harder or watch more film. Just doing anything you can do to help yourself.”
Stills doesn’t ignore his own continuing development in the process.
“I watch a lot of film. I’ll go on YouTube and watch, say, Aaron Donald. I watch the way he looks at film so I can get an idea of what to look for. I learn off other people. I will look at pass rush drills, and how to beat the run. It’s constantly there. It’s all day, and I never stop.”
There are also teammates in the mid-range of the experience scale — those that have been at WVU for a couple of years or more but are not looking to elevate their roles. West Virginia will need to have some of those players take the next steps in their careers to match the play it has gotten up front over the last two seasons.
“[Lockhart] is a big body. He’s 6-4, 310, and I think he can help us a lot,” Stills evaluated. “He’s quick, he can move a little bit, and we are excited to see what he can do in the upcoming camp.
“Jordan Jefferson didn’t turn 18 until midway through his freshman year, so it was all new to him. Everybody goes through things that don’t work out, and I feel like Jordan’s overall mindset is that he can go out there and play every down.”
Jefferson had 17 tackles a season ago, and the hope is that he can be more dynamic and get upfield more to complement his already prodigious strength in holding his position. Lockhart had 14 tackles over two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, and could provide stalwart relief while giving West Virginia more size inside. However, it’s dependent on those players to climb that improvement ladder, and that’s part of what Stills sees as his job when fall camp begins shortly.
The other part, of course, is that NFL prep, and Stills, a refreshing interview who speaks his mind politely but with conviction, has never wavered in sharing his reasoning.
“The questions I always get are how is my mindset, why did I come back. I’m answering them honestly — I need to come back for a few things, and show everyone what I am able to do. Having the opportunity to play at the next level is something millions of kids work for, so being in the conversation to get drafted and playing on a field like this [AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys], I would probably start crying. I would be so happy for everyone that has helped me through the journey.
“I never really liked talking in front of people,” he continued of the hefty media attention he demands. “When I was younger I used to stutter a whole lot — I still do a little bit, especially when I get excited. But I like to talk to people now, and when you get the chance to talk to a lot of reporters, people you see on the sidelines, just being a part of that, it’s an honor.”
The West Virginia native, like his other teammates from the Mountain State, is also fired up for the resumption of the Backyard Brawl. While individual dislikes that can bloom in facing the same players year after year aren’t there in this year’s game, the history of WVU-Pitt still resonates.
“I’ve wanted to play them since I grew up, seeing the tradition of the game,” Stills said. “I am ready for it. There’s only so much talking you can do about it, I just have to be ready to go out there and go. Growing up in West Virginia is a unique place. Not a lot of people get it or understand it. I love representing the state with everything I have.”
