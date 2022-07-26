Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dante Stills (55) is back with the Mountaineers to improve his NFL Draft stock, but helping the team as a whole is one of his primary goals this season. WVU kicks off its season on Sept. 1 with the Backyard Brawl at Pittsburgh.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

ARLINGTON, Texas — West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills came back to the Mountaineer program for his final year of football eligibility in order to improve on his game and polish his NFL Draft status, but in no way is that the primary goal of his final season in gold and blue. The Mountain State native wants WVU to continue to progress as it battles in the Big 12 Conference, and to that end he knows he has to help newcomers get acclimated quickly.

Incoming Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart and Cincinnati addition Zeiqui Lawton don’t have to be great right away, as they join Stills’ veteran group that includes Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson, but figuring out their abilities is only part of the process.

Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

