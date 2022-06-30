INSTITUTE, W.Va. — With tears in his eyes, David Lavery watched as his team — A.C. Connecticut — celebrated a 2-1 overtime win over Potomac Soccer Association in the United States Youth Soccer Eastern Region Championships 15U boys final.
The club played the last match of group play, the quarterfinals, semifinals and the title match without one of their captains, who went home to Connecticut over the weekend after his brother died in a car crash.
“The gentleman’s name is Aaron Cuenca. His brother passed away in a tragic car accident back home in Connecticut,” Lavery said. “That’s why we’re wearing the number 6. This victory was 100% for him.”
Under each A.C. Connecticut player’s jersey was a white T-shirt with the phrase “Stay strong 6” on it, an impromptu tribute to their teammate who could not be with them for the remainder of the tournament.
The team wore them throughout the championship rounds for warm-ups and threw their game jerseys over them for the duration of the match.
Not only were they without their captain Cuenca, but also short their starting goal keeper and primary striker for the championship game.
“You talk about the adversity we had to go through, I’ve never been prouder,” Lavery said of his team’s performance.
A.C. Connecticut took the lead in the first half when Brayan Tenesaca made a move with the ball to get past a diving Potomac goal keeper for a 1-0 lead, but Potomac would not go away quietly.
Trailing by a single goal at the half, Alessandro de Marchi found the back of the net for the equalizer. De Marchi had been a key piece of Potomac’s run in the Eastern Regionals after a two-goal performance against WVFC in the quarterfinal round to give them momentum headed into the semifinals before advancing to the title match.
The goal tied the match at 1-1 in the second half, and it would remain that way through the end of regulation and the first overtime.
For the 15U division and up, overtime is played in two periods, each 15 minutes long, and it is not sudden death, meaning that an extra 30 minutes will be added to the match after regulation ends, regardless of score. If still tied after two overtime periods, the match would be decided by penalty kicks.
As it turns outs, A.C. Connecticut’s win was decided by a penalty kick, which Gabriel Lopes attempted and converted on with three minutes remaining in the second overtime period to give his team the win and, in turn, a spot in the USYS National Championships to be played later this summer in Orlando, Florida.
“I’ve had a different team every season for the past six or seven seasons,” said Lavery, who coaches the club’s 15U team each year. “I said to the boys at the start of the game, ‘This is my favorite team I’ve coached, no doubt, but please do me a favor and don’t let this be the last game that I coach you.’”
The match being played on the field adjacent to the 15U final also was decided in overtime.
In the 19U girls division, West-Mont United and Massapequa SC went head to head for the second time in the Eastern Regional tournament. With just five teams eligible in that age bracket, some of the matchups that occurred in the group stage also occurred in the championship rounds.
Massapequa Ladies Select (NY) defeated West-Mont (PA) on Friday in the opening match of regionals 3-1, but West-Mont got the final say six days later with a 4-1 win in the title match.
Like the 15U boys final, the 19U girls match was tied 1-1 after regulation. Shepherd University commit Olivia Watt struck first for West-Mont, allowing them a 1-0 at the half before Jessica Lynskey tied it with a penalty kick goal in the second period.
But in the overtime period, it was Katherine Pazdziorko that dug deep and found two goals to lift the Pennsylvania natives to a victory and give the club its first Regional Championship in program history.
“For where she’s come from after tearing her ACL last year, she’s back and getting ready to go to college and, you know, had a little fire under her, which worked. She came out and she did what she’s capable of,” West-Mont coach Steven Small said.
Thursday’s competition put a bow on the seven-day-long tournament that was played at Barboursville Park and the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute. The winners in each division will continue their seasons at the National Championships, which will kick off July 19 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.