BARBOURSVILLE — West Virginia entrants are often overlooked when an Eastern Region soccer competition comes to the Mountain State.
Such is not the case this weekend as fans converging on the US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup made the trip to West Virginia with a little more vigor this year after Marshall’s win in the NCAA College Cup last month.
Len Rogers, the president of the West Virginia Soccer Association, said this weekend’s pool play had many out-of-staters discussing how the Mountain State is home to the nation’s top collegte program.
“Soccer interest is definitely up with Marshall winning,” Rogers said.
Fans from Maine to New York, Pennsylvania and even in different parts of the state of West Virginia all get to descend on the Tri-State area and take in the atmosphere following the national championship.
For many families, there is some down time between matches, which also allows for a bit of sightseeing in downtown Huntington.
While in the downtown area, they will be greeted by signs depicting Marshall’s national championship run and shop at stores that are still awash with Marshall gear from the NCAA College Cup.
Those families will also seek out Hoops Family Field, the home of the national champion Herd, which is located on Fifth Avenue and 26th Street.
There, they will see the state-of-the-art complex, which has proven vital to the success of soccer at Marshall.
While many of those traveling the Tri-State are from out of town, there are even more who are now taking interest in the tournament due to the recent boom of soccer mania, which has landed additional patrons on the grounds at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
No matter the reason, Rogers is hoping to continue the upward trend of soccer success in the Mountain State with a solid week of competition that keeps the ball rolling toward the goal of making West Virginia a soccer state.