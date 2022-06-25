Residents of the Charleston and Barboursville areas may be wondering why there’s been more out-of-state license plates than usual in the past two weeks.
The answer: Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex have been the host sites of two U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series (NCS) events throughout June.
The Eastern Presidents Cup, which wrapped up on Tuesday, and the Eastern Regional Championships, which runs through Thursday of next week, have drawn more than 300 soccer squads to West Virginia.
Some of them have been local, like WVFC and Empire FC. But a vast majority of the teams come from northeastern states such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, etc.
And West Virginia has been bidding on these tournaments and have hosted eight events since 2007. This begs the question: why the Mountain State?
It starts with a bidding process. Groups within states bid to host and USYS settling on a site.
“They tell us what they want, the number of fields they want and if you’ve got all that, you can put the rest of it together,” Rogers said. “We can put a bid together in about two hours. We’ve got files that have all the information we have to have. We can bid against any state.”
Brad Roos, program manager for the NCS East Regional and USYS national committee member, explained why USYS chooses West Virginia so frequently.
“It matters to [West Virginia] as far as the economic impact, the chance for their teams to play at home,” Roos said. “And quite honestly they’ve done a great job. If you look at the amount of money they put into the facility, [at Shawnee] and in Barboursville, they made a big commitment to this so I support them.
“The greatest thing about West Virginia is they will bid every year. They’ll always have a really good bid. They have some things like facilities, the amount of money they’re willing to spend, the hospitality of the people and of the local organizers. It’s tops among the east.”
Roos, with the help of a committee comprised of five people from different states, makes the final decision. Part of the selection process is a site visit, where Roos goes over a list of 20 items that he uses as criteria to make the decision.
“We give check marks next to those 20 items,” Roos said. “I make the decision, but then I send it to the national office in Frisco, [Texas], then they sign off on it.”
One of the most important requirements is the amount of fields at a prospective host site. Shawnee and Barboursville meet that requirement easily.
Between Shawnee and Barboursville, there are nine turf fields (six at Shawnee and three at Barboursville) and 15 grass fields (two at Shawnee and 13 at Barboursville). Additionally, the outfields of the four baseball fields at Shawnee can be used for 12U competition.
Shawnee also had grass planted for two new fields in October and they were used for the first time on Thursday during the opening day of the Eastern Regional Championships. Barboursville added three more turf fields last year.
“Those are brand new sodded fields that West Virginia [planted] in the fall [at Shawnee],” Roos said. “They have not played any games on them until this weekend. That’s the commitment that they have. And then in Barboursville, they put three brand new turf fields in. And the grass fields are the best I’ve ever seen.”
According to Rogers, it costs about $800,000 to install multiple fields and, along with the cost of installing and maintaining grass fields, things can get even pricier.
“Each turf field is about $800,000 if you’re doing multiple fields, that’s kind of a rule of thumb,” Rogers said. “They spent like a half million back in 2007. To get the field to the condition that Brad wants them, we need a whole lot more money put into the grass fields to maintain them.”
In the past decade or so, West Virginia has been one of the only states to submit bids to host NCS competitions. Now, Virginia is getting into the NCS game, as well. Loudon, Virginia, and Richmond, Virginia, put in bids for next year and Loudon won. That doesn’t mean the NCS won’t return to West Virginia in the future.
According to Rogers, West Virginia is setting the example.
“Part of hosting is knowing how to do it,” Rogers said. “It’s going to Loudon, Virginia, next year and they’re down on-site trying to see what all we do. We do it better than anybody in our region just because I’ve got great volunteers. It’s pretty hard to beat us. I understand they have to go somewhere else occasionally but dollar for dollar we’re gonna outperform them, I can guarantee you.”