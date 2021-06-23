Three West Virginia youth soccer teams won United States Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup championships on Wednesday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
West Virginia advanced in both U14 divisions, boys and girls.
In U-14 boys, WVFC defeated Westfield Soccer UCFC (New Jersey) 1-0, and in 19U girls, WVFC 2002 defeated RV United Premier (New Jersey) 2-1.
The U-14 boys contest was a defensive effort as the game’s only goal came in the 16th minute when Nick Sylvia found the back of the net.
WVFC coach Fayanga Keita was thrilled with his team’s performance.
“It’s a great feeling, especially being the first team to ever win Presidents Cup in my club and in West Virginia,” he said. “That’s huge. I’m so proud. We’re trying to put West Virginia back on the map.”
The U-14 win was the first time a West Virginia youth soccer team won a Presidents Cup championship.
That honor as the lone West Virginia team would only last a couple hours, however.
Later in the afternoon, it was an all-West Virginia final in the U-14 girls division with FC Alliance defeating Empire FC 2002, 2-0, to earn the win.
The U-19 game featured more offense as RV United Premier took a 1-0 lead over WVFC 2002 early in the first half.
Former Charleston Catholic standout Lindsay Carr had an answer for WVFC 2002 as she tied the game at 1. Then, Emma Dotson’s goal late in the second half gave WVFC all it needed to win the contest 2-1.
Those victorious teams will advance to the National Presidents Cup, which will take place July 7-11 in Des Moines, Iowa.
In other finals, Doradus FC (Va.) defeated FC Alliance 2005B (W.Va.) 1-0.