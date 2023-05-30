West Virginia Soccer Association President Len Rogers speaks during a press conference announcing that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
West Virginia Soccer Association President Len Rogers speaks during a press conference announcing that Barboursville and Kanawha County have been selected to host the 2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
BARBOURSVILLE — For the fourth time in five years, one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in the country is coming to Cabell and Kanawha counties.
The West Virginia Soccer Association announced Tuesday that United States Youth Soccer has accepted its bid to host the USYS Eastern Regional Presidents Cup from June 14-18, 2024, marking the fourth time since 2019 that the event will be hosted at the Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex.
"We appreciate the repeated confidence that U.S. Youth Soccer and the East Region have in our association to host an event of this size and prestige," WVSA president Len Rogers said in a press conference in Barboursville. "We are thrilled to welcome back the thousands of players, coaches, referees and parents from the East Region that will attend this event."
The Eastern Region Presidents Cup is part of the USYS National Presidents Cup and will feature about 125 boys and girls soccer teams in age groups that range from under 12 to under 19. Regional winners from 13U and above will earn a berth to the National Presidents Cup later that summer in a different location.
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said having the tournament in the region provides an economic boost of about $10 million.
Since the opening of the Shawnee Sports Complex in 2018, it served as a cohost for the Presidents Cup with Barboursville's facility in 2019, 2021, 2022 and now 2024.
"Our goal when we built Shawnee was to continue to provide the premier facility not only for our local teams, but for organizations like the USYS to continue to choose our state and our complex for their events far into the future," Salango said.
Since 2009, US Youth Soccer has hosted 15 tournament events in the area. The 2024 Eastern Regional Presidents Cup with be the 16th tournament in 14 years to bring youth soccer to Barboursville.
Rogers has been there for each of them and in his 24th year as president of the West Virginia Soccer Association believes the assets they've built over the years make them an easy pick to host large events.
"We can outbid everybody, and if they don't pick us, it's because they just want to move it somewhere else," Rogers said. "We're here because we know how to do it, know how to run it and we're efficient."
That's what nearly 30 combined soccer fields between the two facilities will help do -- run the tournament smoothly. But having the facilities is the first step. Continuing to invest in them is another and that's why Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum believes they are continually chosen to host.
"The investment both areas have made into youth sports tourism [stands out], and ... from a logistical standpoint, the experience for the athletes has been good," Tatum said. "They aren't traveling hours to go to games like they might be in other places. Our facilities are new, and we maintain them to a high standard."
USYS agrees.
"Their facility is among the region's best, and the area provides a unique backdrop to give everyone a tremendous on and off-field experience," USYS CEO Skip Gilbert said in a release.
After hosting the Eastern Regional Presidents Cup and the Eastern Regional Championships in June 2022, Barboursville completed its sports complex over the past year with the installation of lights for the three turf fields, a press box and sound system installation. Additionally, four new sod playing surfaces were installed at Shawnee.
The US Youth Soccer East Region is the largest of four in the country and includes teams from Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.