West Virginia Futbol Club is having a pretty good month of June.
The U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup and Eastern Regional Championships, which have been taking place over the last couple of weeks at Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Soccer Complex, gave the Charleston-based youth soccer program a chance to show what it had on the national stage.
The 18U divisions of WVFC were the only two West Virginia teams that advanced as far as the semifinal round in the Eastern Regional Championships. The 15U girls advanced to the National Presidents Cup in Greensboro, North Carolina, next month.
What’s more? All three of those WVFC teams are led by two University of Charleston men’s soccer assistant coaches.
Travis Brent and Gary Ogilvie are both assistants under esteemed UC head coach Daniel Smee.
Brent, who is in his fourth year at UC, is the head coach of WVFC 2007 girls.
Ogilvie, in his third year with the Golden Eagles, is the head coach of the WVFC 2004 boys and girls teams — the only two West Virginia teams that advanced as far as the semifinal round. The 2004 boys lost to South Shore FC (Long Island, New York) 3-0 in Wednesday’s semifinal. The 2004 girls advanced to the regional final and lost 1-0 to Liverpool FC International (Maryland).
Prior to coaching in the U.S., Ogilvie played for Canterbury United in the ISPS Handa Premiership in New Zealand. He also coached its youth team. Ogilvie also worked as the youth football development officer for the Mainland Football Federation for four years.
Ogilvie played at Florida Institute of Technology from 2013-14 and was a two-time All-Regional first team member as well as an All-American honorable mention. Ogilvie is also the head coach of West Virginia United, a USL2 team in Charleston.
Brent played at Marshall for four years, appearing in 65 matches with 62 starts. He earned Conference USA All-Freshman honors in 2010 and was named to the All-C-USA third team in 2012. He also played professionally in the Netherlands for two clubs — Heracles Almelo (2014-15) and Almere City FC (2015-16).
Before becoming an assistant at UC, Brent was an assistant coach at Francis Marion University (Division II) in Florence, South Carolina.
Brent spoke about coaching for UC and WVFC.
“We plan for a long season at UC, we try to play to the last game, which is the national championship, every year,” he said. “So in the offseason, which is basically the summer months, our head coach Smee tries to let us be human beings. One of the ways that we enjoy our time is to coach, and to coach here, ironically.”
Daniel Smee’s wife, Kimberly, is the executive director of WVFC. She chooses which teams the coaches are most suited for.
“Fortunately, both Gary and I are coaching WVFC,” Brent said. “It’s quite nice because we get to do our job at UC, but then we have our own little personalities and we can influence the game how we want to with our own respective teams. It’s a great way to continue coaching education and also help the local teams here.”
Ogilvie, like Brent, admitted that coaching during the offseason is his way of “being human.”
“We’ve got a fantastic staff at UC,” Ogilvie said. “It’s fantastic because everyone loves soccer. We all love soccer, we all love being a part of it. It doesn’t seem like work to us.”
Daniel Smee, who spent quite a bit of time at Shawnee over the last couple of weeks, watched the 2004 girls advance to the final after defeating Pittsburgh Hotspurs 3-1 in Tuesday’s semifinal.
“They’re both committed to it,” Smee said. “They both put a lot of effort in, both Travis and Gary. They put just as much effort in as they do with the college stuff. The amount of effort they put in is why they’re doing so well and the fact that they know what they’re talking about, and they’re good coaches obviously helps.”
The coaches should be in midseason form when UC starts practice for the fall season.