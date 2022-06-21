The dominance continued for WVFC 2007 in the US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup on Tuesday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The 15U girls took an early lead over Next Level Soccer Academy 2007 (New Jersey) and never looked back as they won the final 3-0 in the regional final.
WVFC moves on to the National Presidents Cup, which will take place July 7 through 10 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"I've had this group for three years and my goal as a coach is to put them on the national stage," WVFC coach Travis Brent said. "We have quality but also depth and they deserve it. Now we're on the national stage and it's time for us to continue to show not only our region but the nation what we're about here at WVFC."
Both teams endured nail-biters in their semifinal matches on Monday. WVFC, which played Empire FC 2007, broke a scoreless tie in the 82nd minute to take a 1-0 victory. Next Level, which faced off against St. Mary's (Maryland), scored the first goal of the game with less than a minute left in double overtime to earn a 1-0 result.
Based on the semifinal results, it wouldn't have been out of the question for Tuesday's game to be similar.
But WVFC had other plans.
Not even six minutes into the game, Ella Green (a rising eighth grader at John Adams Middle School) took a a pass across the middle from Madison Rothwell and sent it past the Next Level goalkeeper to give WVFC a 1-0 advantage early.
Less than 10 minutes later, Quincy Orwig (Huntington High), made a textbook move around a defender from around midfield, ran at the net and kicked a bullet into the upper-middle portion of the net. Just like that, WVFC was out to a 2-0 lead.
WVFC played suffocating defense for the remainder of the first half and had multiple chances to extend its lead. WVFC shots hit the post three times after the first two goals and one ball looked to have rolled over the goal line but no goal was called.
WVFC took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Early in the second half, WVFC got back to its scoring ways. Rothwell, a rising George Washington freshman, took a shot that rolled just out of the goalkeeper's reach for WVFC's third and final goal of the day.
After Monday's 1-0 semifinal win, Brent said his team had to do a better job attacking. WVFC did exactly that on Tuesday.
"I think the difference was the occasion," Brent said. "Because it's the championship I think everyone realized they had to take their chances today. It's what they did. I'm excited.
"Our game plan was to attack with five and then defend with five. I think that's the most important thing in terms of transition. Once we win the ball back, we're thinking forward, running forward, playing forward. We did a lot of good things with that."
The way WVFC was playing defense, a 1-0 lead might as well have been a 3-0 lead. Brent was pleased with his team's defense.
"That was the plan, we call it counter prevention," he said. "When the ball is in our attacking half we have to make sure we have really good shape just in case we are to lose the ball. Then we can win it back higher in the field."
WVFC allowed just two goals in the entire tournament.