The boys of summer won’t have a game to play this year.
Earlier this week, the American Legion National Organization canceled its sponsorship for the 2020 baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant the end of the line for South Charleston Post 94 and the rest of the Legion teams in West Virginia that were hoping to play starting in July.
The state of Ohio called off its American Legion baseball season on May 5, but some states like West Virginia were still looking to play until the national directive was issued, which scrubbed nationwide regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series.
“We were holding out hope we could have an abbreviated Legion baseball season this summer in West Virginia,’’ said Post 94 manager Dave Potter, “but the memo ended that.’’
The national organization left the door open for individual Legion posts to play games if they wanted, but according to the memo, they “shall be participating in a sporting event not sponsored, nor endorsed in any manner by the American Legion National Organization, but sponsored and endorsed solely by the group [for which] the team is named.’’
Potter said that possibility wasn’t likely for most teams, including his.
“What it amounts to,’’ he said, “is the national organization absolving themselves of all liability if somebody tried to use the American Legion name. The American Legion doesn’t want any liability, and I understand this.
“But saying that, I sure don’t want the liability of getting our own insurance. Heaven forbid if anyone caught it — players, umpires, coaches or even fans — then we’re subject to be sued by anybody, and I don’t want that responsibility. I want the kids to play as much as anyone, but I don’t want to go through a lawsuit.’’
Some of the top athletes expected to play for Post 94 this season included the foursome of Noah Cummings, Casey Kemplin, Darin Flowers and Drew Whitman of defending state Class AAA champion St. Albans, Enzo Lewis (Hurricane), Peyton Stover (Winfield) and Dane Petersen (Ripley).
“We were going to have a real good team,’’ said Potter, who would have been coaching Legion ball for a 21st straight season.
Potter said a national petition has begun to circulate that would give an extra year of eligibility to any player who would have been a high school senior during the 2020 Legion season.
KV players in Scott Brown Classic
Four Kanawha Valley boys basketball players are scheduled to compete in the 31st Little General Scott Brown Memorial Classic, set for Saturday, July 18 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The game was postponed from its original date of April 18 by COVID-19 concerns.
Set to compete for the Class AAA team are Rodney Toler (St. Albans), Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Karrington Hill (Capital) and Gus Eddy (George Washington). The Class AAA stars will play the Class AA-A stars in the final game of the day at 7 p.m.
Also on the AAA team are the University duo of Kaden Metheny, the state’s player of the year, and KJ McClurg. The AA-A squad features Obinna Anochili-Killen (Chapmanville) and David Early (Logan), a pair of Marshall recruits.
Earlier games that day showcase six southern West Virginia teams for the 2020-21 season — Greater Beckley Christian against Wyoming East at 1 p.m., Independence versus Westside at 3 and Woodrow Wilson against Shady Spring at 5. Game director Bob Bolen noted that since the event takes place during the three-week summer practice period, schools can use their regular coaches to direct their teams.
A slam dunk contest and 3-point shootout will also be held prior to the 7 p.m. game for Class AAA and AA-A team members. Ticket information will be released at a later date