Ten baseball teams from around West Virginia gather in Huntington this weekend to begin the State Little League Tournament for ages 9 to 11.
The competing teams are Barboursville, Bridgeport, Fairmont, Hurricane, Jefferson, Logan, Mineral, Mountaineer, Oceana and Ona-Milton.
Games are set to run Friday through Wednesday at Huntington Little League at The Arch, located on Memorial Drive and West Seventh Street on the city's South Side. Games will be contested at both Jerry Straub Stadium, with an infield of FieldTurf, and on the natural grass found at David Glick Stadium. The entire facility is near the Veterans Memorial Arch at 700 Memorial Boulevard.
The state tournament will include 19 games over a six-day span -- weather permitting, with the champion being crowned July 21.
Four games are set for Friday, starting at 12:30 p.m., with four more games both Saturday and Sunday. The tournament moves into its final rounds beginning Monday, with four games at Straub Stadium and Glick Stadium in the evening. The championship rounds continue with single games scheduled for Tuesday and the championship Wednesday.
“Huntington Little League is looking forward to hosting a first-class state tournament right here in Huntington,” said David Amsbary, president of Huntington Little League. “It is quite an honor for our Little League program to host an event of this magnitude. That said, we could not pull off a tournament of this magnitude without tremendous support from our volunteers and community sponsors.”
A welcome party is scheduled for Thursday at the Heritage Farm Museum & Village. The tournament’s opening ceremony at Straub Stadium is set for 11 a.m. Friday.
Festivities include a welcome from Chris Miller of Dutch Miller Chevrolet, a longtime partner of the Huntington Little League. Throwing out the two first pitches will be Chris Grassie, coach of Marshall's NCAA champion men's soccer team, and Judy Rule, director of the Cabell County Library.