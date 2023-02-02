An untimely defensive personal foul leading directly to a season-ending field goal?
Cincinnati Bengals fans of at least middle-school age had seen that one before.
But what happened afterward is what sets the current crop of Bengals apart from those who routinely folded in such moments in the previous decade.
Cincinnati defensive end Joseph Ossai incurred a regrettable unnecessary roughness penalty in the final seconds of the AFC championship game on Sunday.
With the score tied at 20 and time left on the fourth-quarter clock for likely just one heave toward the end zone, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of bounds at the Bengals’ 42-yard line.
Ossai, desperately trying to ensure that was as far as Mahomes advanced, got there a fraction of a second too late.
An official saw white — the sideline Mahomes had breached before contact — and threw yellow.
Easy call, especially in today’s NFL. And Mahomes’ instantaneous reverse metamorphosis from one of the NFL’s most graceful and electrifying players into a 13-year-old growing into his awkward stride — skidding into the Bengals bench as though shot — removed all doubt.
Says here that Ossai’s penalty was more hard-luck than dumb — who among us has any chance of running down Mahomes, even with a high-ankle sprain, and who would have jab-stepped back in-bounds and cantered as far as he could if Ossai had pulled up too soon? — and that the Bengals had done plenty enough to hurt themselves even before that penalty. The most recent manifestation of that was surrendering a Chiefs punt return to nearly midfield just three plays before the infraction.
But, the penalty will be what fans remember. That’s just how it goes.
Ossai knew it, weeping once Kansas City capitalized with Harrison Butker’s 45-yard game-winning boot.
BJ Hill knew it, too, and was determined to do something about it.
As Ossai faced the media after the game, again near tears, Hill stood with him, offering both moral support and setting out the terms for the questions.
And it didn’t take Hill long to hear one he didn’t like.
“Dumb question,” he informed one reporter. “Come on. (Hill) played his butt off the whole game. Quit … ask a different question.”
Now, being stared down by a hulking defensive tackle is likely no sportswriter’s idea of a good time, and misinterpreted, it could be viewed as a nakedly aggressive attempt at intimidation and media suppression.
Going deeper, what the exchange indicated was a closeness abnormal among teams beyond the high school level.
It’s a culture the Bengals have displayed over the last two seasons that they hadn’t since before their prized quarterback and receiver were born.
Sure, Joe Burrow’s coolness and JaMarr Chase’s explosiveness have had more than a little bit to do with Cincinnati all of a sudden being one of the top teams in the NFL, being seconds away from overtime for a second straight Super Bowl trip.
But the Bengals had solid production from those positions in the 2010s. Burrow and Chase are clear upgrades over Andy Dalton and AJ Green, but they did their part to make Cincinnati an annual part of the playoff conversation.
Those teams couldn’t do anything once January rolled around. They didn’t have the dog in them the present-day Bengals do.
Big deficits and hostile environments in elimination games have played right into the “they have to play us” ethos coach Zac Taylor and his staff have fostered. And Cincinnati has found a way to be successful much more often than not in those adverse situations.
It’s talent, perhaps generational talent, but it’s deeper than that.
Ossai credited that culture as a personal salve in the darkest moment, probably, of his football career.
“It’s not fake,” he said. “When the going gets tough, we don’t start pointing fingers. We lift each other up.”
It could well eventually lift Cincinnati all the way to a Super Bowl title. For now, it indicated why the Bengals are on that trajectory.