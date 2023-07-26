A region semifinal berth in The Basketball Tournament secured, Erik Stevenson had one more order of business.
In the brave new world of big-time college sports, in which an athlete spending the same number of years at one college as it would take to graduate from there qualifies as a bona fide rarity, Stevenson only needed one season to form a bond with his coach.
Public perception of that coach – Bob Huggins – be damned.
So, after Stevenson hit the 3-pointer on the last play of the TBT first-round game that lifted Best Virginia to a 70-68 victory over Dubois Dream on Tuesday night in Wheeling, he found Huggins in the crowd and pointed him out.
Huggins responded in kind. Situated toward the top of the lower bowl of WesBanco Arena, and surrounded by a largely blue-and-gold-clad, pro-West Virginia crowd, which was watching and applauding what it saw happening, the newly former Mountaineers bench boss lifted a thumbs-up.
Stevenson went out of his way to publicly acknowledge his former coach, a legendary figure in his home state who has found himself jobless after a series of public missteps that included homophobic comments on the radio and his second drunken driving arrest.
The “why” of that situation didn’t matter to Stevenson in that moment.
“Man, people can say what they want, but that’s my guy,” Stevenson said afterward in a postgame press conference. “I love him to death. He changed my life, and it was great to see him up there.”
Stevenson shrugged.
“That’s my dude. Period,” he concluded.
Stevenson’s actions and comments spoke to a fast-forming relationship with Huggins – close, by that account, despite not always being smooth sailing, exactly.
Consider each figure’s response last winter to what was possibly the lowest moment in a season whose roller-coaster nature matched the 1977 Yankees immortalized by “The Bronx is Burning.”
West Virginia, at the time squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and trending in the wrong direction, thought it could reverse course with Texas Tech coming to Morgantown on Feb. 18.
The 2022-23 Red Raiders, like the Mountaineers, weren’t bad, exactly, but their record told the story of a brutal Big 12. They entered a Saturday matinee with nearly identical ledgers, slightly above .500 overall and well below that in conference play.
How Texas Tech got there led Stevenson to call it “arguably the worst team in the league.” And he made those comments in a postgame press conference after the Red Raiders topped WVU, 78-72.
The Mountaineers viewed the loss as a frustrating blown opportunity, and later in that presser, Stevenson took aim at WVU’s lack of energy and an approach he characterized as, “We didn’t come out wanting to win.”
Huggins was up next at the dais. One of the first questions he took sought his take on Stevenson’s thoughts.
Huggins skimmed the stat sheet and responded, “It’s OK for him to go 9 for 21, though?”
Stevenson had indeed missed four shots late that could have given the Mountaineers either a tie or the lead, and Huggins pointed out that “maybe [Kedrian Johnson] should have taken all of them instead of Erik.”
Now, it’s obvious at all levels of sports that coaching in 2023 is fraught with distractions and obstacles that, played wrong, become pitfalls. Some are uniquely modern and didn’t exist, at least on their current scale, when Huggins got his first head-coaching job at Walsh University (Ohio) in 1980.
A heavy touch doesn’t play well these days in many quarters, and to that end, calling out a specific player in the media just isn’t something coaches do much anymore.
After all, one person’s “tough love” is another’s “being mean to kids,” and what one recipient may see as “accountability” another views as “fixation on the negative.” Not to say there are not lines and that crossing them isn’t bad – but, indeed, all of the aforementioned live on the same spectrum.
Huggins doesn’t know any other way. Call it a product of his generation, or stubbornness, or sticking with what gave him the longevity and ability to become the winningest active coach in Division I when he stepped down in June.
Whatever it is, it resonated with Stevenson, who showed it Tuesday in one of Huggins’ first public appearances since his arrest in Pittsburgh on June 16.
Is WVU, the university, finished with Huggins? It seems so. At any rate, it says so, even if Huggins has disputed that. (Likely enough said about that, until and unless one side or both advances their case.)
Has West Virginia – the Mountain State, and Mountaineers fans across it – moved on from Huggins? Have his former players?
If Tuesday night was any indication? Hardly.