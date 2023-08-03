It’s not that Sen. Joe Manchin was wrong on this specific point.
“It’s called a student-athlete,” Manchin said last week, emphasizing a sticking point of what makes college athletics … college athletics, in a Zoom call touting legislation West Virginia’s senior U.S. senator has co-sponsored which aims to get that particular rapidly changing landscape under control.
That is indeed what they are called – read any college sports press release or listen to nearly any press conference involving the NCAA, listen for the term “student-athlete,” and don’t turn it into a drinking game, at least until you’ve (safely) built up some immunity.
Its use has long since dipped into the vernacular surrounding high school sports, too, and the principle associated with it – some variation of “they’re called STUDENT-athletes for a reason” – may fit more uniformly there.
“You’re a scholastic athlete, and I can tell you one thing, the educational part is something you’ll have with you for life,” Manchin continued, “so you’re going to have life skills from your education attainment more so than you will for your athletic attainment.”
The thought behind usage of that term in this way is sound, perhaps even noble. After all, the (ostensible) point of college for the overwhelming majority of its attendees is academic growth and development toward a vocation.
To this end, the phrase “student-athlete” is bandied about such that it brings to mind a line from the movie “True Grit” (the 1969 original).
Mattie Ross, intent on pursuing her father’s murderer but hemmed in by two lawmen she deems impotent and of ill motive, threatens legal intervention through her family’s trusted attorney – not for the first time.
“She draws him like a gun!” Glen Campbell’s Texas Ranger groans to John Wayne’s U.S. Marshal.
The wide use of and positive feelings surrounding the phrase “student-athlete,” however, belie its invention and the reasoning behind it, which likely is unknown or at least not top-of-mind for most of its users.
Walter Byers, the first executive director of the NCAA, wrote after his time in that role in 1995 that “we crafted the term ‘student-athlete.’”
Crafted, intentionally, as a vehicle to portray college athletes as non-professional and thus shield the NCAA and its members from liability in cases such as that of Ray Dennison.
Dennison, a football player for Fort Lewis A&M (Colorado), fractured his skull in an on-field collision in 1955, slipped into a coma and died.
Dennison’s widow filed a claim for death benefits with the Colorado Industrial Commission, according to the Durango (Colorado) Herald. The commission approved the claim and a district court affirmed that decision before Fort Lewis A&M and the State Compensation Insurance Fund successfully appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court.
Its justices overturned the decision on the grounds that football players are “student-athletes,” not employees.
We are not here to argue points of law from 1950s cases – which incidentally have returned to public interest in light of college athletes’ attempts to unionize and the new landscape of name, image and likeness, which is the very area the bill co-sponsored by Manchin and fellow Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., seeks to tame.
Rather, it’s simply worth remembering the origin of a term and considering whether the warm-and-fuzzies associated with it are worth a history that might be considered dark.
“Most English speakers accept the fact that the language changes over time,” Merriam-Webster editor at large Peter Sokolowski said, “but don’t accept the changes made in their own time.”
Call them athletes, call them students, and believe that most give their best effort to both responsibilities – and let’s let a term whose meaning was forever changed by death find one of its own.