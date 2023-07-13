The Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament continues to be a fountain of youth for older tennis players in this region.
This six-decade-long event, which is taking place this week at the Kanawha City Community Center’s Schoenbaum Tennis Courts, has served as an escape from reality to enjoy a common hobby with local players.
Scott Zent, a veteran tennis teacher at the Charleston Tennis Club (CTC), will be making his 28th appearance in this event.
Zent, 57, is well-known in the Charleston area and has had success on the court, with 16 men’s doubles championships in his 27 prior appearances at Public Courts.
He and partner Jason Prince won their first match on Tuesday over Nicholas Giatras and Ryan Patterson, 6-1, 6-0.
Zent said his love for tennis never dwindles, especially playing in the Public Courts tournament.
“It is more of a struggle now,” Zent said. “I have always had great doubles partners. I always tell people that the first job of being a good doubles player is picking a great partner. I have done a few years of that. I see that it is coming to an end here soon.”
Zent’s teaching dates back nearly three decades. He said that connecting with players has maintained his longevity as a tennis teacher.
“There are other worse things I could be doing other than teaching tennis,” Zent said. “My brother asked, ‘You do what? You make how much money?’ My brother thought it was crazy that I could make a living teaching tennis. He farms in Indiana. His hair turned gray when he turned 35, and mine is getting that way at 55. I enjoy the competition of it and teaching people, and then seeing those people go from point A to point B.”
He credits the connections between him and his students as an enjoyable piece of his teaching duties.
“You are building relationships with these people,” Zent said. “I always tell people that if you ever need anything in life, then go to a tennis pro, because they know a lot of people. I have met so many people that way.
"My mom once said, ‘Why don’t you relocate and go south?’ I said, ‘I have worked at the Teays Valley Tennis Center, YMCA and Charleston Tennis Club. I know at least 700 people here. I’m not going to able to go anywhere else and know that many people.’”
Teaching tennis was not the original plan for Zent. He thought there would be other things on his horizon while finishing school at San Diego State University.
It wasn’t until he connected with a friend in Charleston that ultimately led to his continuing success in this area.
“I didn’t have much of a thought process,” Zent said. “I had a buddy teaching at the Players Club here in Charleston, and he was actually my doubles partner at a small junior college in Indiana. I called him, and I half-jokingly asked him, ‘Find me a tennis teaching job.’ Two weeks later, I found one with Bob Mooney in Teays Valley. It ended up working well.”
Zent has also had the privilege of teaching alongside his son, Cooper. Scott said that it is exciting to be working beside his son.
“He is just starting out, but he is coming around,” Zent said. “He has been around it enough with me. It came easy for Cooper. I started him out early by hanging a tennis ball from the ceiling in his bedroom when he was 2 years old. He was watching the ball better than most kids. He loves soccer. He loves helping people and seeing the same things I did.”
Zent has attended all but two Public Court tournaments since he moved to the Kanawha Valley. Those two were due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.
He said it was refreshing seeing people back at these events following a difficult time for everyone.
“I think people missed it,” Zent said. “It was not so much about the tennis as it was the gathering of people. No one could gather those few years. Public Courts have been a party for the tennis community. It is cool seeing people that are going through certain things come out and still be a part of the tennis community.”
Zent and Prince will play in their second Men’s Open Doubles semifinal match on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Ron Harper and Oliver Crawford.