Morgan Zerkle has spent much of her life running home.
She's done it again.
Marshall University hired Zerkle as head softball coach on Monday, returning home the most-decorated player in Thundering Herd history. The Milton native and former Cabell Midland High School star succeeds Megan Smith Lyon, who on June 15 took the same job at the University of North Carolina.
"It's pretty obvious I'm coming home in a lot of ways," Zerkle said. "It's home in that it's my alma mater. I'm coming home to my family, my Marshall family, my high school family. I'm so excited."
Zerkle is scheduled to be introduced at a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday at Dot Hicks Field. She takes over a Herd program that went 45-10, including 17-5 in the Sun Belt Conference last season. Marshall was conference tournament runner-up.
“I am feeling immense gratitude, joy, pride and emotion as I come back to Huntington – my home – to lead the Herd,” Zerkle said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
Zerkle starred at Marshall from 2014-17 before playing for Team USA and professionally. A two-time finalist for USA Softball collegiate player of the year, Zerkle was a four-time All-Conference USA selection and three-time NFCA all-region honoree. Twice she was selected Marshall's female athlete of the year. She is a two-time winner of the Herd's Spirit of Service Award for off-field accomplishments.
Zerkle was known for her speed, but developed power. She said she plans for her teams to combine the two.
"A team full of Rachel Foldens and Morgan Zerkles would be great," Zerkle said with a laugh, referring to the former Herd power-hitting All-American catcher who is a minor league instructor with the Chicago Cubs. "I plan to recruit athletes, powerful or fast, or both. We plan to have a great mix."
Zerkle ranked second in the nation in batting average her sophomore and senior seasons. She won the Golden Shoe Award as a sophomore for the most stolen bases across the country. As a senior, Zerkle was named Conference USA Player of the Year and CUSA Female Athlete of the Year. She also won the Chad Pennington Leadership Award as a junior.
Zerkle dominates Marshall's record books, leading in batting average (.451), triples (14) and stolen bases (162) while ranking second all-time in slugging percentage (.594), on-base percentage (.489), runs (181), hits (289) and total bases (381). A member of the Conference USA All-Academic team each year she was eligible, Zerkle was a four-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete and was regularly named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll at Marshall. She was a two-time CoSida Academic All-American.
Zerkle played for Team USA in the 2017 World Cup of Softball, 2017 Japan Cup and 2016 World Cup of Softball. In both the 2017 World Cup and 2017 Japan Cup, Team USA won silver medals. She plays and coaches, and said she will continue to, with Athletes Unlimited out of Chicago.
"I'm happy we were able to make that possible," Zerkle said of continuing in pro ball. "It’s been an amazing privilege to represent Marshall and the state of West Virginia on a global stage with Team USA and Athletes Unlimited. I'm so proud of where I started, where I’ve been and where I’m ending up again.”
Out of college, Zerkle was the 26th overall pick in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft by the Scrapyard Dawgs.
With the USA Women’s National Team in the 2022 Pan American Championship, Zerkle hit .562 with four RBIs and eight runs scored to lead her team to a gold medal.
Smith Lyon said Marshall made a terrific hire in Zerkle.
"I'm so excited for Morgan and the team," Smith Lyon said. "She loves Marshall and will be a strong leader for the young women she coaches."
Before coaching at Miami, Zerkle was a graduate assistant at Indiana University in 2018 and 2019 under former Marshall coach Shonda Stanton, for whom she played with the Herd.
Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said he is impressed with Zerkle.
“I’m thrilled for Morgan as her dream is now a reality,” Spears said. “How many of us truly get to do that, turn our dream into reality? I’m proud of her for flat-out working her plan and making it happen. She earned this and she has my utmost respect for it. When she tells you her goal was to be the head coach at Marshall, it’s genuine. She will pour herself into the community and into our student-athletes.”
Spears said he thinks players will flock to Zerkle, an outgoing outfielder who said much prayer went into her decision to accept the Marshall job.
“There is no doubt that we will be a player’s program because she is still an elite player herself and is the perfect representation for what someone from Marshall can become,” Spears said. “She has paved the path to being a professional athlete, representing the national team and, now, as our head coach. That is what we mean by ‘the Herd Way.’”