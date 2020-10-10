On Friday night, as I tap my keyboard to form these words, only one more presidential debate officially remains scheduled, giving masochists across the country something to look forward to on Oct. 22.
It’s hard for me to imagine the additional debate appealing to anyone but those who enjoy painful experiences, other than a smattering of train wreck buffs or those suffering from low blood pressure and needing a pick-me-up.
There seem to be very few things on which supporters of the two presidential candidates can agree, but I suspect a bipartisan sigh of relief would follow a decision by the Commission on Presidential Debates to pull the plug on the remaining word war. Then, perhaps, in a brief moment of relief and clarity that could follow, we would join forces and channel our collective negative energy into a crusade against those for whom the debates are are dragging for another 12 days:
The Undecideds.
I’m not big on snap judgment. It can take months for me to make up my mind on what colors to paint a room in the Compound, weeks to choose the name for a new dog, and days to decide how I would like to spend the coming weekend.
But President Donald Trump has been in office for almost four years, topping the news cycle nearly every day. During the preceding 18 months, he ran a high-profile campaign for his party’s nomination. Before that, he was an internationally known celebrity and reality show star.
Joe Biden, after serving eight years in a co-starring role with the previous president, spent more than a year campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination and the past five months getting as much air time and ink as possible in his bid to unseat Trump.
At this point in the presidential race, the worldviews of both candidates are well-known, well documented and widely divergent. After all this time, how can any sentient American of voting age not have already decided who they will support?
If Undecideds in the Trump-Biden race still truly exist, they are likely to also have problems discerning whether they prefer smoking or non-smoking, Reds or Pirates, football to soccer, Ford to Chevrolet, or inhaling or exhaling.
If Undecideds are still scratching their heads over for whom to cast their votes by the time final debate rolls around, they may never make a selection without a divine sign.
Here’s hoping another activist house fly is dispatched by the Moderator of All Moderators during the Oct. 22 debate with instructions to make a hairline landing on the scalp of just one candidate, to give the Undecideds a clue.
But judging from their current indecisiveness, they may well have trouble ciphering out if the divinely approved candidate is the one with, or without, a fly hiking through his hair.