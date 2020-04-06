Students won't need to take SAT or ACT to get into WVSU this fall

High schoolers won’t have to take the SAT or ACT to attend West Virginia State University this fall, the school announced Monday.
“This modification is not intended as a change to the admissions policy,” the school said in a news release, “but is only a temporary modification for students entering in fall 2020 due to situations related to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The pandemic has canceled testing dates this spring for the SAT and ACT entrance exams. Some schools in other states have cited the coronavirus for joining – at least temporarily — the “test optional” college admissions push that existed before the pandemic.
The next SAT testing date is scheduled for June and for the ACT, June 13.
The news release said the temporary exam exemption will apply to all those seeking to become WVSU freshmen.
Students previously were required to score a combined 940 in the math and English sections of the SAT or composite 18 on the ACT along with a 2.0 high school grade-point average. The GPA requirement remains.
Spokesman Jack Bailey said WVSU will accept unofficial transcripts from high schools or other colleges for transfer students.
The school will accept freshman and transfer student applications through Aug. 1 at www.wvstateu.edu/admissions.
WVSU also announced it will work individually with students who have filed for federal student aid “to adjust financial aid packages if family financial circumstances have suddenly changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“These are unprecedented times,” President Anthony Jenkins said in the release, “and we must act accordingly to ensure that all students who seek an education from West Virginia State University are able to do so.”
Enrollment of first-time freshmen at WVSU decreased 36% from fall 2016 to last fall.