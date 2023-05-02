Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Zela Elementary School principal James Marsh accidentally discovers a bear in the school dumpster.

 Nicholas County Board of Education | Courtesy photo

James Marsh, the principal of Zela Elementary School, was startled on Monday morning when he removed a lock from a dumpster outside the school and a black bear popped out.

Marsh said that a bear, most likely the same one, was seen climbing in and out of the dumpster several times so he had a lock installed on it.

