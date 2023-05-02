James Marsh, the principal of Zela Elementary School, was startled on Monday morning when he removed a lock from a dumpster outside the school and a black bear popped out.
Marsh said that a bear, most likely the same one, was seen climbing in and out of the dumpster several times so he had a lock installed on it.
“I had no idea that was a huge surprise and I was not expecting a bear to come out of the dumpster. It did not make a sound,” he said. “We had several staff members that had just walked right by that dumpster on their way into the building earlier that morning and nobody had heard anything.”
He said it was a scary experience and his first thought was, “I need to put as much distance between me and up there as I possibly could quickly.”
“And you cannot hear it on the video, but it was also very loud, there was a loud growl and, and I think he was telling me to get out of his way.”
He showed it to all of his students during lunch, they thought it was funny and awesome.
“I think the best part, they got to see the principal run really fast,” he said.
The bear has not been seen at the school since.
“I'm hoping that that was a scary experience for him as well and maybe he won't be back anytime soon,” he said.
Since the incident, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources has made some modifications to the dumpster to help deter any bears from climbing in.
“I want to keep my Children here at school safe and that's a little, just a little too close for comfort,” he said.
So far the original video posted on the Nicholas County Board of Education's Facebook page has received over 58 thousand views and garnered national attention.