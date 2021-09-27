Sunday's power box Sep 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday's gamePower 8, Rockers 6West Virginia;;High Point;ab;r;h;bi;;;ab;r;h;biKelly 2b;5;1;2;1;;Field cf;4;2;1;0Callaspo 3b;3;2;1;0;;Russell ss;2;2;1;0Paredes 1b;4;1;1;0;;Downs 1b;3;1;1;2Freese p;0;0;0;0;;Cardullo 3b;2;0;0;2Weinberger p;0;0;0;0;;Latimore dh;1;0;1;1Rosario p;0;0;0;0;;Crawford p;0;0;0;0Guzman p;0;0;0;0;;Norris ph;1;0;0;0TMartinez ph;0;0;0;0;;Kines p;0;0;0;0Broadway p;0;0;0;0;;JaGonzalez ph;0;0;0;0Espinal 1b;5;0;0;0;;Hensley p;0;0;0;0Pizzano lf;3;2;1;0;;Brazoban p;0;0;0;0;Rosario rf;4;1;2;4;;McGrane p;0;0;0;0Arcia c;3;0;0;1;;MMartinez ph;1;0;0;0Kopach ss;4;0;1;0;;Mitchell rf;5;0;1;0Easley cf;3;1;1;0;;McOwen lf;5;0;0;0;;;Disarcina 2b;4;0;0;0;;;Moore c;3;1;1;0Totals;34;8;9;6;;Totals;31;6;6;5West Virginia;012;041;000;--;8High Point;201;003;000;--;4E--Cardullo 2, Mitchell. DP--High Point 2. LOB--West Virginia 7, High Point 10. 2B--Pizzano, Kopach, Callaspo, Easley, Kelly, Field, Moore, Latimore, Mitchell. HR--Rosario (5), Downs (20). SF--Arcia, Cardullo, Latimore. SB--Easley 2.;;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOWest VirginiaTesta (W, 5-3);5;6;3;3;1;6Freese;1/3;0;3;3;4;0Weinberger;2/3;0;0;0;1;0Rosario;11/3;0;0;0;1;1Guzman;2/3;0;0;0;0;1Broadway (S, 13);1;0;0;0;0;1High PointManzueta (L, 0-1);41/3;7;7;4;3;5Crawford;2/3;0;0;0;0;1Kines;1;2;1;1;1;1Hensley;1;0;0;0;1;2Brazoban;1;0;0;0;1;1McGrane;1;0;0;0;1;0WP--Weinberger, Guzman. HBP--Russell (by Testa), Cardullo 2 (by Testa).T--3:17. A--1,984. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Froma Harrop: Mandates work where politics fail (Opinion) Hoppy Kercheval: We're in this heavier boat together (Opinion) top story Chins look to retirement, closing restaurant after decades in Kanawha Valley Remote approach luring people to WV Eric Engle: Time for Manchin to act on climate (Opinion) Dozens of teens, some with alcohol, crash pizza party at county commissioner's home Paul Epstein: Wolverton, Kercheval good analysts, bad solvers (Opinion) Tom Crouser: Debt ceiling makes no never mind (Opinion) Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists