The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sunday's game

Power 8, Rockers 6

West Virginia;;High Point

;ab;r;h;bi;;;ab;r;h;bi

Kelly 2b;5;1;2;1;;Field cf;4;2;1;0

Callaspo 3b;3;2;1;0;;Russell ss;2;2;1;0

Paredes 1b;4;1;1;0;;Downs 1b;3;1;1;2

Freese p;0;0;0;0;;Cardullo 3b;2;0;0;2

Weinberger p;0;0;0;0;;Latimore dh;1;0;1;1

Rosario p;0;0;0;0;;Crawford p;0;0;0;0

Guzman p;0;0;0;0;;Norris ph;1;0;0;0

TMartinez ph;0;0;0;0;;Kines p;0;0;0;0

Broadway p;0;0;0;0;;JaGonzalez ph;0;0;0;0

Espinal 1b;5;0;0;0;;Hensley p;0;0;0;0

Pizzano lf;3;2;1;0;;Brazoban p;0;0;0;0;

Rosario rf;4;1;2;4;;McGrane p;0;0;0;0

Arcia c;3;0;0;1;;MMartinez ph;1;0;0;0

Kopach ss;4;0;1;0;;Mitchell rf;5;0;1;0

Easley cf;3;1;1;0;;McOwen lf;5;0;0;0

;;;Disarcina 2b;4;0;0;0

;;;Moore c;3;1;1;0

Totals;34;8;9;6;;Totals;31;6;6;5

West Virginia;012;041;000;--;8

High Point;201;003;000;--;4

E--Cardullo 2, Mitchell. DP--High Point 2. LOB--West Virginia 7, High Point 10. 2B--Pizzano, Kopach, Callaspo, Easley, Kelly, Field, Moore, Latimore, Mitchell. HR--Rosario (5), Downs (20). SF--Arcia, Cardullo, Latimore. SB--Easley 2.

;;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

West Virginia

Testa (W, 5-3);5;6;3;3;1;6

Freese;1/3;0;3;3;4;0

Weinberger;2/3;0;0;0;1;0

Rosario;11/3;0;0;0;1;1

Guzman;2/3;0;0;0;0;1

Broadway (S, 13);1;0;0;0;0;1

High Point

Manzueta (L, 0-1);41/3;7;7;4;3;5

Crawford;2/3;0;0;0;0;1

Kines;1;2;1;1;1;1

Hensley;1;0;0;0;1;2

Brazoban;1;0;0;0;1;1

McGrane;1;0;0;0;1;0

WP--Weinberger, Guzman. HBP--Russell (by Testa), Cardullo 2 (by Testa).

T--3:17. A--1,984.

Recommended for you