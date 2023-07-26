Teenagers and young adults from High Rocks Academy in Pocahontas County gained hands-on, computer-controlled machining skills during a recent camp offered by the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center at its new South Charleston training facility. Courtesy photo
Teenagers and adults between the ages of 16 and 24 can "test drive" a career in manufacturing for free during one of the two, hands-on camps that will be being offered in week-long installments in August in South Charleston.
The Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center will conduct two, one-week introductions to computer-controlled machining sessions for teenagers and young adults Aug. 7 through Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 through Aug. 18 at its new Advanced Manufacturing Training and Education Center in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.
Each session will include an online component and a hands-on, in-person camp. Participants will learn to design and manufacture metals parts on computer-controlled equipment.
No experience or training is required to participate in the camps.
“All we ask is that you have a desire to learn,” said Carol Howerton, MAMC’s director of workforce programs, in a release from the agency. “Machinists are in high demand in our region. This introduction will provide participants with a solid understanding of what machinists do day in and day out. Our hope is that some of the young people who participate will consider pursuing careers in manufacturing.”
MAMC partners with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation to conduct the camps as part of America’s Cutting Edge, a U.S. Department of Defense-funded national initiative to restore the prominence of the U.S. machine tools sector through transformative thinking, technological innovation and workforce development, the MAMC release added.
Teenagers and young adults enrolling in either of the August youth camps will receive lunch and snacks each day. They are also eligible for travel stipends thanks to financial support from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation through a Bridges to Opportunity partnership.
“The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is excited to partner with the Marshall University Advanced Manufacturing Center’s Bridges to Opportunity program,” said Todd Dorcas, CED program officer for TGKVF in the release. “By connecting participants to a training pathway to in-demand, quality, well-paying employment opportunities, BTO is a significant community asset.”
Additional in-person camps will be scheduled throughout the next several months in both South Charleston and Huntington, MAMC Director of Communication Mike Friel stated in a July 16 email. Those interested can register now for the online component to be notified about future camp dates.