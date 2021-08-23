TEST: High School Gameday 8/23/2021 Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 46 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is a test of the High School Gameday steam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Tom Crouser: The cluster fuss in Afghanistan (Opinion) Community groups ask for coronavirus-relief funding for West Side grocer Putnam school board repeals mask mandate AP WV's largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate AP US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine top story Justice: 'Don't need to jump right this second' as state COVID-19 surge accelerates Prep football: Herbert Hoover freshman QB shines in scrimmage AP Iowa State, Notre Dame highlight AP preseason All-Americans Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories