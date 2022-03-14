The West Virginia Capitol is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Charleston. A bill approved by the House Health and Human Resources Committee would help resolve long-standing issues in the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Republican supermajority finally found a parliamentary wall they couldn't crash through: Father Time.
After spending nearly an hour of crunch time honoring departing senators, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, tried to push as many bills across the finish line before midnight struck on Saturday. Just after midnight, senators advanced the "Anti-Racism Act," making it their last vote for a bill during the 60-day session. The problem? Well, it passed just seconds after midnight, so by law, it did not pass.
The last-minute frenzy on Day 60 (or Night 60) was not indicative of the rest of the session. Both chambers, and especially the Senate, took a slow-walk approach to most major bills during the early weeks of the session. And as the last day neared, nether chamber seemed inclined to run each other's signature bills. Looking back at how the final night ended, GOP leadership will certainly come out the gates next year swinging for the fences. Actually, I can guarantee you that today.
When the history books turn to this chapter, the entry for the 2022 Legislative session will not be long. Most of the post-session discussion already has turned into what didn't happen.
Our Gazette-Mail team thanks you for following the last two-and-a-half months. Lawmakers have now headed home, but our work continues. We hope you continue to follow our political coverage.