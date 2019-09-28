Things to do today: Sept. 28, 2019

Music
OCTOBERWEST WITH ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N., WILD ADRIATIC AND RASTA RAFIKI: 4 to 9 p.m., Elk City District, 100 to 300 blocks of West Washington Street, Charleston’s West Side. Adults $35, non-drink $20, children $10. Info: 304-767-9800 or cwvmainstreets.org.
THE MODOCK ROUNDERS: 7 p.m. Free. Bluegrass Kitchen, 1600 Washington St. E. Call 304-346-2871.
CROSSFIRE: 7 p.m. Cover $10. Marmet Recreation Center, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-590-0238.
JONES, SAVOY AND SIMON CAJUN BAND: 7 p.m. Adults $25. Seniors $20. Students $10. Children under 13 free. FOOTMAD. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 304-729-4382.
HAMMONS FAMILY MUSICAL HERITAGE CELEBRATION: 7:30 p.m. Adults $10. 17 and under free. Part of the Marlinton Autumn Harvest Festival. Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Ave., Marlinton. Call 304-646-9979 or visit www.pocahontasoperahouse.org.
COMMON GROUND: 8 p.m. Free. The Lost Paddle, Ace Adventure Resort, Concho Road, Oak Hill. Call 304-469-2651.
GRAMMY WINNER MARK STUART AND THE SUPERLATIVES: 7 p.m., $35, Myles Center of Davis & Elkins College, Elkins. Part of the Mountain State Forest Festival. For information, visit forestfestival.com.
Fairs/festivals
20TH ANNUAL ROCKET BOYS/OCTOBER SKY FEST: Various locations in Beckley. For a complete schedule, visit rocketboysfestival.com.
ANNUAL GREEK FESTIVAL: 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Free admission. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave., Huntington. Call 304-522-7890.
MOUNTAIN STATE FOREST FESTIVAL: Elkins. Features “The Strongest Man in the Forest” competition, chili cookoff, live entertainment, crafts and more. Visit forestfestival.com for complete schedule.
THIRD ANNUAL BB&T MALDEN SALT FEST: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works located at 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. Opens with an Old-Fashioned Parade and features a full day of free live music, artisan vendors, food trucks, historic lectures, tours, and a kids’ zone. The 10 am. parade steps off from DuPont Middle School, travels along the Midland Trail (Old Route 60) to J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works. Live music at 11 a.m. kicks off with Lou Maiuri and the Appalachian Country Cloggers.
Film
“OVERCOMER”: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
“JULES OF LIGHT AND DARK”: 4 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Appalachian Queer Film Festival 2019. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
“GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH”: 7 p.m. Adults $9. Students $5. Appalachian Queer Film Festival 2019. Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-767-1293.
Stage
PERFORMING ARTS CLINIC: 9 a.m. Pre-registration $25. Day of the event $35. Appalachian Children’s Chorus clinic for kindergarten through eighth grade. Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road. Call 304-343-1111.
Etc.
2019 WV FAIRNESS GALA: 6 p.m. Tickets $125. Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St. Call 618-265-9062 or www.fairnesswv.org.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 9:30 a.m. on Polls Plateau in the New River. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 3.5 miles and is mostly a flat hike on the New River Plateau through piney woods and meadows with views of old homesteads.