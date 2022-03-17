CLASS AAAA
No. 3 Parkersburg South 72, No. 6 Wheeling Park 46
Wheeling Park;8;7;16;15;--;46
Parkersburg South;11;20;20;21;--;72
Wheeling Park (16-10): Francis 3-11 0-0 8, A. Davis 6-16 1-1 16, Richter 2-6 0-0 5, Wilkinson 1-3 0-0 2, Phillips 4-11 0-0 8, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-3 0-0 0, Gibson 0-5 0-0 0, Doyle 2-3 0-0 4, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0, M. Davis 1-4 1-2 3, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 2-3 46.
Parkersburg South (21-3): Traugh 5-12 4-6 14, Mooney 6-14 3-3 17, Street 2-6 0-0 4, Smith 5-12 2-2 17, Schaffer 2-5 0-0 4, Reeves 1-2 0-0 2, Joy 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Branham 0-0 0-0 0, McMullen 2-3 0-0 4, Pierotti 0-0 0-0 0, Plotner 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 2-4 0-0 5, Meadows 0-1 0-0 0, Hershberger 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-60 11-13 72.
3-point goals – WP 6-25 (Francis 2-5, A. Davis 3-10, Richter 1-4, Goodwin 0-2, Gibson 0-1, Doyle 0-1, M. Davis 0-2). PS 9-20 (Traugh 0-1, Mooney 2-3, Street 0-2, Smith 5-10, Blake 1-3, Hershberger 1-1). Rebounds: WP 36 (Phillips 9), PS 41 (Schaffer 14). Assists: WP 7 (Fracis 2, Gibson 2), PS 15 (Mooney 5). Fouled out: none.
No. 2 Jefferson 73, No. 7 Cabell Midland 72
Cabell Midland;12;17;29;14;--;72
Jefferson;20;14;21;18;--;73
Cabell Midland (15-10)
D. Schmidt 8-17 9-12 29, Taylor 3-5 3-6 9, Frost 1-5 1-2 4, C. Schmidt 6-15 4-5 19, Fetty 3-7 1-1 7, Eastone 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 23-53 18-26 72.
Jefferson (23-0)
Gladney 4-15 0-0 9, Taylor 4-8 2-4 12, Johnson 6-11 7-10 21, Jenkins 9-12 0-1 23, Wi. Shively 1-6 0-0 2, Haines 0-0 0-0 0, Fleming 2-3 0-2 4, Massenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Wy. Shively 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 27-57 9-17 73.
3-point goals: CM 8-18 (D. Schmidt 4-7, Taylor 0-1, Frost 1-2, C. Schmidt 3-7, Fetty 0-1). Jefferson 10-27 (Gladney 1-6, Taylor 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Jenkins 5-8, Wi. Shively 0-3). Rebounds: CM 39 (C. Schmidt 9), Jefferson 32 (Johnson 10). Assists: CM 12 (C. Schmidt 4), Jefferson 16 (Gladney 5). Fouled out: Wi. Shively.
CLASS AAAA
No. 1 Morgantown 71, No. 8 Musselman 33
Musselman;6;10;8;9;--;33
Morgantown;26;21;19;5;--;71
Musselman (14-11)
Kleppner 1-3 0-0 2, Wolfe 1-9 2-2 5, Gordon 0-2 0-2 0, Long 3-6 0-0 6, Holmes 3-12 0-0 8, Branson 0-1 0-2 0, Shelton 0-1 0-0 0, Jac. Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Sines 0-2 0-0 0, Whyte 1-2 0-0 2, Jarrett 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-2 0-0 0, Shaffer 1-2 0-0 0, Woolaston 3-6 2-2 8. Totals: 13-48 4-8 33.
Morgantown (21-4)
Poland 5-7 2-3 14, Gage 8-12 0-0 21, Goins 1-3 2-2 4, Young 5-8 0-0 11, Davis 2-4 1-2 7, Danser 3-7 3-3 10, Everett 0-2 0-0 0, Marra 0-0 2-2 2, Workman 0-1 0-0 0, Shrewsbury 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Neal 0-2 2-2 2, Wise 0-1 0-0 0, Savage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-51 12-14 71.
3-point goals: Musselman 3-17 (Kleppner 0-1, Wolfe 1-6, Holmes 2-7, Shelton 0-1, McClain 0-1, Woolaston 0-1). Morgantown 11-25 (Poland 2-3, Gage 5-7, Goins 0-1, Young 1-2, Davis 2-3, Danser 1-3, Everett 0-2, Workman 0-1, Shrewsberry 0-1, King 0-1, Savage 0-1). Rebounds: Musselman 28 (Long 10), Morgantown 36 (Young 7). Assists: Musselman 9 (Wolfe 3), Morgantown 15 (Young 6). Fouled out: none.
CLASS A
No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian 48, No. 3 Tucker County 40
Greater Beckley Christian;11;9;19;9;--;48
Tucker County;6;9;16;9;--;40
Greater Beckley Christian (7-20)
Wilson 5-12 3-4 14, Smallwood 6-11 0-3 13, Kadjo 4-6 0-0 9, Judy 2-4 0-0 5, Rose 3-8 0-1 7, Arvon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-41 3-8 48.
Tucker County (24-3)
Bennett 4-7 1-2 11, Wamsley 0-7 0-0 0, Anderso 3-7 0-0 6, Lycliter 7-10 0-0 14, Knotts 0-1 0-0 0, Quattro 0-2 0-0 0, Bonner 3-6 0-2 7, Long 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 18-43 1-4 40.
3-point goals: GBC 5-11 (Wilson 1-2, Smallwood 1-2, Kadjo 1-2, Judy 1-3, Rose 1-2). TC 3-16 (Bennett 2-4, Wamsley 0-4, Anderson 0-2, Quattro 0-2, Bonner 1-3, Long 0-1). Rebounds: GBC 20 (Wilson 7), TC 32 (Lycliter 10). Fouled out: none.