WHEELING — Martinsburg enters Saturday's Class AAA high school football state championship game without its leading rushers Murphy Clement and Jackson Todd.
Does that make the second-seeded Bulldogs (12-1) vulnerable when they take on No. 1 Huntington (13-0) at noon Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium? As vulnerable as a wounded pit bull, Highlanders coach Billy Seals said.
"They're the kind of program that's next man up," Seals said of Martinsburg. "They have guys who can do it. They still present matchup issues, and they're a lot like us in that they never get enough credit for how physical their offensive and defensive lines are."
Clement suffered an injury during the postseason after rushing 141 times for 1,181 yards and 22 touchdowns from his role in Martinsburg's two-quarterback system. Clement also completed 41 of 57 passes for 839 yards and 15 touchdowns, with two interceptions. Todd, who committed to play college ball at Bowling Green, ran for more than 400 yards in three games before a season-ending injury.
The Bulldogs, though, are far from toothless. They defeated Bridgeport 21-0 in the state semifinals without Clement and Todd. Martinsburg still has Ezra Bagent under center. The junior has completed 158 of 235 passes for 2,403 yards and 24 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. Bagent's primary target is Hunter Clement, who has caught 79 passes for 1,543 yards and 19 touchdowns.
That duo will be challenged by Huntington's ball-hawking defensive backs who have combined for 22 interceptions.
Seals said he expects Martinsburg to be Martinsburg, the premier program in the state the past dozen years.
"We'll have to play our best," Seals said. "I'm really proud of our kids for how hard they practice and play."
Huntington comes in confident and featuring some of the premier players in the state. Junior quarterback Gavin Lochow has completed 125 of 207 passes for 1,952 yards and 19 touchdowns and run for 1,052 yards and 22 touchdowns on 140 carries. He runs behind, and is protected by, a stout offensive line anchored by center Maxwell Wentz, committed to Dartmouth College.
The Bulldogs will attempt to limit senior wide receiver/safety/kick returner Noah Waynick, who has 42 receptions for 843 yards and eight touchdowns, 75 tackles, five interceptions, two picks returned for touchdowns and two punt returns and one kick return for TDs. Waynick also has thrown a touchdown pass, giving Martinsburg something extra for which to prepare.
The Highlanders also are known for a fierce defense that gives up 10.1 points per game. Linebackers Tyrees Smith and David Bradshaw join defensive linemen James Scott, Donovan Garrett, Curtis Jones, Markel Jones, Brody Sipple and Kiyiu Jackson in front of a secondary that includes Waynick, Zha Zha Jackson, Scout Arthur and Amari Felder.
"We're ready to play," Scott said.
Huntington could have an advantage in kicker Jonathan Aya-Ay, who is 10 for 13 on field goals, with a long of 46 yards, and 66 of 68 on extra points. Arthur averages better than 39 yards per punt, giving the Highlanders another special-teams weapon.
"They're a great team," Arthur said. "We're a great team. It comes down to who executes the best."
The game will be streamed on wvmetronews.com and nfhsnetwork.com and will be carried live on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which will replay the game on several television cable systems as well.