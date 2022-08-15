Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee’s Studio of Dance has celebrated its 20th year in a big way in 2022. Along with participating in several local dance competitions, the dancers competed at the Kalahari Resort in Ohio, Walt Disney World, and, most recently, the World Dance Championship near New York City.

“In order to compete at the World Dance Championship, you had to first win at your local regional competitions,” Lee Jordan explained.

