Ballet dancers float across the Clay Center stage in Charleston, West Virginia, their tulle skirts billowing as they arabesque and pirouette.
In the audience at MADI — the Mid-Atlantic Dance Initiative which brings together dancers and teachers from all disciplines around the country to learn and perform annually in Charleston — I sheepishly wondered if I was the only one reminded of a special dessert.
Pavlova is made from meringue. It is light and airy with a crisp exterior and chewy interior. Topped with sweetened cream and berries, it tastes like summer.
The dessert is named in honor of famed Russian principal dancer and ballet superstar Anna Pavlova, who is credited with introducing ballet to the world.
Depending upon whom you ask, the dessert was created because of Pavlova’s fluffy tulle skirts or because she was lighter than air on stage.
Like Pavlova herself, the dessert is a stunner, delicate and light, but also beautifully bold. The idea of making this show-stopping centerpiece is enough to give me stage fright.
That is, until a high school classmate contacted me on Facebook with her recipe and lots of encouragement. Turns out, Pavlova is easier than it might seem, making it my new favorite dessert.
Lisa Bailey Rostoen grew up in West Virginia and attended West Virginia Wesleyan for graduate school. It’s where she met her husband, Even Rostoen, who attended the school on a soccer scholarship. Rostoen’s husband is from Norway, where the couple raised their two sons and currently live. Rostoen said the natural beauty of Norway and the outdoorsy nature of Norwegians reminds her of West Virginia and helped her with homesickness at first.
But, things have a way of coming full circle. Rostoen is connected to the Mountain State again as she cheers for Wesleyan’s soccer team once again, this time for her son Erik who attends the university and plays soccer for the team just like his dad.
I am cheering for something else altogether, Rostoen’s connection with Pavlova, a popular summertime dessert in Norway and the country’s most popular dessert to celebrate its Independence Day.
Rostoen uses a recipe from Natasha’s Kitchen with her own adjustments. “My children looove it,” Rostoen tells me via online chat with a string of emojis. Rostoen likes the recipe for its simplicity and versatility. “There are so many variations you can have for toppings! I’ve done a mango curd with bits of mango and chili,” she shared.
Rostoen is right. The pavlova disc can be topped with just about anything from fresh fruit to crumbled cookies to ice cream or sorbet. It’s an opportunity for creativity and fun in the kitchen.
We topped ours with what we had on hand: fresh blueberries, raspberries and mint from the garden. Lemon curd made good use of the extra egg yolks and gave the dessert a sweet-tart punchy hit.
Thinking about the Rostoen family’s Norway-West Virginia connection, my family decided our next Pavlova deserves an Appalachian twist. Check with us later this summer when West Virginia peaches hit the market, and Pawpaws appear on trees.
Versatility and ease aren’t the only reasons Pavlova is my new favorite dessert.
Pavlova can be made in advance. The meringue keeps for several days in an airtight container. The toppings can be prepared in advance, too. When it is time to serve, all that is left to do is top the meringue with cream and fruit.
Pavlova is naturally gluten-free. It can also be made lower in sugar using sugar substitutes, making it a sweet treat for a variety of dietary needs.
Making pavlova is fun and relatively easy. An electric mixer and oven do most of the work. Once the egg whites and sugar are whipped to glossy peaks, it’s time to shape the dessert on parchment on a cookie sheet. Working a spatula to create swirls and curls with fluffy, shiny meringue is quite fun.
My daughter and I delighted in the task, laughing as we shaped the egg whites into an organic disc, shaping peaks and whorls of our choosing, indenting the middle to hold cream and fruit.
Pavlova the dancer’s artistry, excellent technique combined with expressiveness, is not unlike the dessert named in her honor. Skill plus creativity is as good a recipe for dance as it is for fun and deliciousness in the kitchen.
For us, the hard part was waiting. Pavlovas need ample time to slowly cool to room temperature. Rostoen recommended cooling ours all night in the oven.
I awoke the next morning to my daughter’s feet padding quickly into the kitchen to inspect our work. The Pavlova was a beautiful, light cloud, crisp on the outside. We’d have to wait until dinner to inspect the inside.
Spoiler alert: Our edges were a little dry, but the inside was soft and chewy, melting in our mouths.
If Anna Pavlova shone a light on ballet to introduce it to the masses, I want to shine a spotlight on this light and airy dessert named in her honor. For now, I’ll settle for sharing with family and friends near and far.