Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ballet dancers float across the Clay Center stage in Charleston, West Virginia, their tulle skirts billowing as they arabesque and pirouette.

In the audience at MADI — the Mid-Atlantic Dance Initiative which brings together dancers and teachers from all disciplines around the country to learn and perform annually in Charleston — I sheepishly wondered if I was the only one reminded of a special dessert.

Tags

Recommended for you