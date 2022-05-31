High Point drubs Dirty Birds 18-3 Staff report May 31, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds pitching staff allowed 17 hits in dropping an 18-3 road decision to the High Point Rockers Tuesday night at Truist Point Park.Charleston (15-20) scored the first run of the game on a Juan Carlos Perez sacrifice fly but it was all Hight Point (26-9) after that.The Rockers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and scored at least two runs in every inning between the fourth and eighth frames.The Dirty Birds were able to add to the scoreboard with a run in the fifth inning on a Tyler Blaum RBI groundout and a run in the seventh on an Alfredo Gonzalez RBI single.Engel Beltre was the only Charleston player with a multi-hit game, going 3 for 4, including a double. Anthony Coromato also delivered a double for the Dirty Birds.Eight of the nine batters had at least one hit for the Rockers and four had three hits (Michael Russell, Jerry Downs, Quincy Latimore, Michael Martinez).Charleston and High Point play game two of a three-game series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High Point Charleston Baseball Sport Run Hit Inning Rocker Series Recommended for you Latest News Marshall softball: Harrell first from MU to win Senior CLASS Award WVU football: Transfer linebacker puts playing time ahead of NIL money Pedestrian deaths increase in West Virginia, hit 40-year high in US Lawmakers review workplace cannabis use in WV High Point drubs Dirty Birds 18-3 AP Nadal tops Djokovic in quarterfinal thriller at French Open Guest editorial: American dream dies in own hands Morgan Ortagus: Hold China accountable for fentanyl (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 1. 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car