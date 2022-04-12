HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s bats came alive and its pitchers dominated to lead the Thundering Herd to a 10-3 win over Ohio in non-conference baseball action Tuesday afternoon at George T. Smailes Field.
Former Cabell Midland star Chad Heiner started the game for Marshall (15-18-1), pitching five innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs while striking out three to earn the win, improving to 2-2 on the season.
It was Heiner’s first start since he went six innings on March 16 in a 6-3 loss to Ohio in Athens.
“I got myself in some jams but luckily with my team behind me we were able to get out of it,” said Heiner, a sophomore. “The third inning could have gone a lot worse than it did.”
An RBI double by the Herd’s Cole Williams in the bottom of the first and a solo home run by Jordan Billups to lead off the second made it 2-0 for Marshall.
After a leadoff single in the top of the third, Heiner overthrew first baseman Logan Anderson on a bunt attempt by the Bobcats’ Xavier Haendiges.
Heiner followed that up with a walk to Isaiah Peterson to load the bases. Back-to-back sacrifice fly balls then tied the game 2-2.
Marshall designated hitter Ryan Leitch put the Herd back on top with a two-out solo home run in the third and Billups singled home Kyle Schaefer to make it 4-2.
Heiner pitched scoreless fourth and fifth innings before Herd head coach Jeff Waggoner went to the bullpen.
“Chad was up in the zone a little bit early, but he made the adjustment,” Waggoner said. “Chad is a competitor, and we know what we’re going to get every time he’s out there.”
The Herd’s offense scored at least one run in each inning until the eighth, and it scored two runs in each of the third, fifth and seventh innings.
Doubles in the fourth inning by Geordon Blanton and Luke Edwards stretched MU’s advantage to 5-2. Billups drove in Leitch with a single in the fifth and scored on a single by Anderson two batters later for a 7-2 lead.
Edwards’ solo homer in the sixth made it 8-2.
Billups completed a 4-for-4 performance at the plate with his second home run of the game in the seventh. The Herd’s center fielder drove in four runs in the contest.
A two-out single by Travis Sankovich scored Anderson put Marshall ahead 10-2.
Louis Davenport pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Nicholas Weyrich followed that up with a perfect seventh and Carter Lyles a perfect eighth out of the Herd bullpen.
Cole Agemy walked two and allowed a single in the ninth to Ohio (13-15) that cut the lead to 10-3. However, Agemy struck out two, including the Bobcats’ Harrison for the third out, to close out the win.
Marshall will return to Conference USA play on Friday when the league’s second-place team, Louisiana Tech, comes to Huntington for a three-game series. The Bulldogs enter the game with a 23-10 mark overall and 9-3 in C-USA.
“They’re really good all around,” Waggoner said of the Bulldogs. “That’s why they’re one of the best teams in the country, they’re in the top of the conference. They pitch really well, they hit really well, they play really good defense.”