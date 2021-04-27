Nitro erupted for eight runs in the first inning in earning a comfortable 11-2 home victory over Logan in prep softball Tuesday.
Kerigan Moore led the way for Nitro (7-4), going 3 for 4, and Lena Elkins added a pair of hits. Taylor Noe delivered two hits for Logan.
St. Albans 9, George Washington 1: Kendall Stoffel pitched a two-hitter and Tayven Stephenson went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, including a grand slam, to lead unbeaten St. Albans (9-0) to a home win.
Alivia Nunley drove in three runs for the the Red Dragons. Kay Thomas had a triple for GW (3-3).
Winfield 18, Poca 2: Georgia Moulder was 3 for 4 with a double and seven RBIs and the Generals hit three home runs in the road rout.
Alyssa Medley, Kennedy Dean and Kenzie Hale all homered for undefeated Winfield (5-0) and Faith Gaylor drove in two runs. Lilly Grady was 2 for 2 with a double and both RBIs for Poca.
Baseball
Buffalo 12, Tug Valley 0: Junior Jacob Painter threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking two in the home win for the Bison.
Jacob Smith was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Buffalo (4-2) and David Whittington and Austin Ervin both had two hits.
Charleston Catholic 18, Webster County 0; J.W. Armstrong went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs as the Irish pounded out 13 hits in the home win.
Evan Sayre, Michael Ferrell and Hayden Carriger all had two hits for Catholic (6-2) and Gannon Morris drove in two runs and got the win pitching. Zach Carpenter had two hits for Webster (2-3).
Hurricane 9, Ripley 0: Luka Moore and Owen Gress combined on the shutout for the Redskins in the home win over the Vikings.
Moore pitched five innings with Gress going the last two for Hurricane (7-1). At the plate for the Redskins, Bryson Rigney and Joel Gardner had two hits.
Cameron Patterson, Kaleb Swisher and Isaac Parsons all had two hits each for Ripley.
Sissonville 7, Herbert Hoover 1: Tristen Portz was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and the Indians scored five runs in the second inning for the home win.
Levi Tinsley was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Sissonville and Isaiah Ramsey pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits. Landon Bounds had a pair of hits for Hoover.
Monday’s softball
St. Albans 8, Cabell Midland 1: St. Albans cranked out 13 hits en route to a win over Cabell Midland in Ona. Jillian Holley went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs, Kendall Stoffel went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Bailey Gilbert and Taylor Glancy each drove in a run for SA (8-0), and starter Tayven Stephenson recorded 11 strikeouts. Sidney Burko hit a solo home run for the Knights (7-2).
Nitro 8, George Washington 0: Lena Elkins struck out 10 on her way to a three-hit shutout as Nitro beat visiting GW in six innings. Carrigan Moore went 2 for 4 with two homers and two RBIs, Bella Savilla hit a solo home run and Avery Sayre drove in two runs for the Wildcats (6-4). Ana Jiminez doubled for the Patriots (3-2).
Herbert Hoover sweeps Roane County: Herbert Hoover tallied 27 hits as the Huskies swept a doubleheader from visiting Roane County. The Huskies (7-0) won the first game 7-1 before cruising to a 16-1 victory in the nightcap.
In the first game, Abby Hanson and Cortney Fizer each went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Sydney Bright went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and an RBI to lead the Huskies. Kaitlynn Young hit a solo home run for the Raiders.
In the second game, Grayson Buckner went 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run, and five RBIs and Hanson went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs as the Huskies won in four innings. Allison Mace drove in the lone run for Roane (6-6).
Sherman 13, Poca 5: Hailea Skeens went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs for the Tide (8-0). Lauren Guthrie was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Chelsea Thompson was 2 for 3 for Sherman. For Poca, Lilly Grady was 1 for 3 with a home run and Claire Lerose was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Monday’s baseball
St. Albans 7, Capital 1: Carson McCoy went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as St. Albans won at home. William Campbell went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Red Dragons (5-2), who collected 11 hits. Chris Crowder went 2 for 3 with a double and Garrett Stuck knocked in a run for the Cougars (2-4).
Winfield 11, South Charleston 1: Jaxson Cunningham went 3 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs as Winfield won at home in six innings. Kaleb Henson collected two hits and drove in two runs, Peyton Stover tallied two RBIs and Karson Frye tripled in a run for the Generals. Lloyd Akers went 2 for 3 with an RBI for SC.
Herbert Hoover 7, Clay County 0: Ryan Beasley struck out 15 en route to a one-hit shutout as Herbert Hoover blanked host Clay County. Jack Copenhaver went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Brayden Rollyson hit a solo home run and Tucker Purdy drove in two runs for the Huskies (6-1).
Sissonville 7, Logan 2: Colton Carpenter struck out eight in a complete-game effort as Sissonville picked up a road win to improve to 6-1. Stevie Loftis went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Indians. Dawson Maynard went 2 for 3 with a double and Jake Ramey doubled for the Wildcats (1-1).
Ripley 3, Riverside 2: Ripley plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to outlast visiting Riverside. Ripley starter Davis Haynes allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six in 41/3 innings, while Gage Songer struck out three in 22/3 innings of relief. Also for the Vikings, Cameron Patterson and Kaleb Swisher each recorded a double and an RBI and Cade Goode knocked in a run. Jon Graves drove in a run for the Warriors and Nate Davis went 2 for 3.