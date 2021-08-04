CINCINNATI -- The Great American Ballpark crowd of 16,828 reacted as if the Cincinnati Reds had won a World Series game.
The source of fans' elation was a double-play ball hit by Miguel Sano to finish the Reds' 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday afternoon in a game in which Cincinnati's bullpen nearly blew a 6-1 lead.
The Twins had Luis Arraez on first base, the result of a single to right, with one out when Sano came to the plate against Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen. The right-hander prompted Sano, who had doubled in a run one inning earlier, to ground to shortstop Kyle Farmer, who flipped the ball to second baseman Jonathan India, who threw to Joey Votto at first base to end it.
Entering Wednesday's game, Reds opponents were batting .342 in the ninth inning of games since the All-Star break. In those nine contests, foes reached base at a .479 clip and slugged .763, with five home runs and 12 runs scored. Opponents scored in eight of those nine games, including three Tuesday when the Twins rallied from a 5-4 deficit for a 7-5 victory.
The Cincinnati bullpen ranked 28th in MLB with a 5.27 earned run average before Wednesday's game. Lorenzen, though, came through and pitched 12/3 innings to earn his first save to secure the win for starter Luis Castillo (6-10).
"Anytime he takes the ball it is a good day for the Reds," Votto said of Lorenzen, who has hurled 42/3 innings of relief since coming off the injured list last week.
The innings between Castillo leaving in the sixth and Lorenzen coming on in the eighth were an adventure.
Minnesota threatened off Amir Garrett in the sixth. The left-hander walked two batters with two out before giving way to Brad Brach, who coaxed a pop out by Brent Rooker.
Tyler Stephenson boosted the Reds' lead to 6-1 in the seventh inning with a 420-foot solo home run to center off Beau Burrows. The homer was Stephenson's sixth of the season and was the difference in the final score.
Brach, though, wasn't the answer. He walked Polanco and Luis Arraez to lead off the eighth, then gave up a double to Sano to make it 6-2. Brach then was replaced by Luis Cessa, who surrendered a double to Trevor Larnach, scoring Arraez and Sano. Ryan Jeffers followed with a single to drive in Larnach to make it 6-5 as fans expressed their displeasure at yet another rough outing from the beleaguered bullpen.
Lorenzen, the Reds' third reliever of the inning, came in and struck out pinch hitter Josh Donaldson looking before Max Kepler, hitting .209, doubled to put runners on second and third for Rooker, who whiffed.
With two out in the first inning, Jorge Polanco hit a 1-2 pitch from Castillo into the seats in right-center to give the Twins a 1-0 lead. Minnesota did little against him after that. The right-hander allowed one run on six hits, struck out seven and walked one in six innings to earn the win.
Castillo muddled through a rough start to the season, but since June 1 owns a 1.91 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 751/3 innings. Through May 29, he was 1-8 with a 7.22 ERA.
The Reds came back to take the lead in the third, scoring four runs with two out off Twins starter Charlie Barnes (0-2). Shogo Akiyama singled, then moved to second on a sacrifice by Castillo. After Jesse Winker walked, Farmer singled to left, plating Akiyama. Votto followed with a two-run double to left-center, then scored on Tyler Stephenson's base hit to left.
Barnes hit Akiyama with a pitch in the fourth and the former Clemson hurler's wildness cost him. Castillo laid down his second sacrifice bunt of the day, then Jonathan India ripped a single to left to drive in Akiyama. Rooker dived and nearly caught the hard-hit ball, but it skipped off his glove and the Reds led 5-1.
"Our guys today made some plays," Reds manager David Bell said. "We had some big hits."
India went 3 for 5 to raise his batting average to .284 and OPS to .853. Stephenson was 2 for 4. Arraez paced the Twins by going 3 for 3. Polanco and Ryan Jeffers each smacked two hits.
Cincinnati, in second place in the National League Central Division, seven games behind Milwaukee and five games out of a wild card spot, begins a four-game series with last-place Pittsburgh at home at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.