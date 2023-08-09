agate 2023-24 Marshall Men's Basketball Schedule Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 29;Pikeville (Fans First)Nov. 1;Lees-McRae College (Fans First)Nov. 6;QueensNov. 10;Radford (The Greenbrier)Nov. 19;Utah State (Cayman Islands)Nov. 20;Akron/FIU (Cayman Islands)Nov. 21;TBD (Cayman Islands)Nov. 24;at KentuckyDec. 2;Miami (Ohio)Dec. 6;DuquesneDec. 9;at OhioDec. 13;at ToledoDec. 16;UNCGDec. 18;Bluefield StateDec. 21;UNC WilmingtonDec. 30;Louisiana**Jan. 3;at UL-Monroe**Jan. 6;at Texas State**Jan. 10;Georgia Southern**Jan. 13;South Alabama**Jan. 18;at Old Dominion**Jan. 20;at James Madison**Jan. 24;Georgia State**Jan. 27 Southern Miss**Feb. 1;Old Dominion**Feb. 3;Coastal Carolina**Feb. 7;at Troy**Feb. 15;at Appalachian State**Feb. 17;at Coastal Carolina**Feb. 21;James Madison**Feb. 24;Appalachian State**Feb. 28;at Georgia Southern**Mar. 1;at Georgia State**Mar. 5-11;Sun Belt Conference Tournament** = Sun Belt Conference game Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Sports Recommended for you Latest News Prep roundup: Hurricane, Hawkins keep it up agate 2023-24 Marshall Men's Basketball Schedule Herd men's basketball slate includes Cayman Islands, UK, Greenbrier Chuck Landon: Airlines big winner as leagues expand AP WV Legislature approves more pay for corrections workers as lawsuit is filed over conditions Marshall women to open Sun Belt play on the road top story Legislation establishing new state park at Summersville Lake headed for governor's desk top story Meeting to consider forgivable $62.5M loan for Mason County hydrogen production and carbon capture project canceled Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Phantom of the black diamond Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming