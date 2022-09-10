Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SUTTON — I unlock the door and step into my room. There is a micro-kitchen setup with ceramic coffee cups in front of me. To my left is a thick, king-size mattress and plush bedding, facing a massive “window” that overlooks a wooded area and the Elk River over the hill.

It may not be wild, but it is wonderful.

photo 1.JPG
Buy Now

Elk River Hotel and Cafe offers four glamping domes for visitors. They include fire pits and lounging areas, and there is a restaurant and bar on the property.
glamping dome 3.jpg

This photo showcases the inside of the WV Glamping Domes.
glamping dome 1.jpg

WV Glamping Domes is located in Alderson, W.Va., and offers a variety of different experiences for their guests.
photo 2.JPG
Buy Now

The glamping domes at the Elk River Hotel and Cafe are all surrounded by a large deck constructed around trees that are original to the property.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you