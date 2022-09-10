SUTTON — I unlock the door and step into my room. There is a micro-kitchen setup with ceramic coffee cups in front of me. To my left is a thick, king-size mattress and plush bedding, facing a massive “window” that overlooks a wooded area and the Elk River over the hill.
It may not be wild, but it is wonderful.
“It’s very comfortable inside, but yet you have this view that’s amazing,” said Jill Sligar, general manager of Elk River Hotel and Cafe.
If you like the idea of being surrounded by nature but aren’t so fond of sleeping on the rigid ground, random rainfall seeping into your tent in the middle of the night or hungry bugs eating away at your soul — you’re in luck. Glamping – with its big emphasis on glamorous, comfortable camping — has come to West Virginia.
While it is still possible to lie down at night and hear the rustling of leaves, the sound of cicadas, or the wind blowing through the trees like you would on a typical camping trip, you can also feel safe and relaxed inside of the large, canvas structures that are used for glamping.
Think of it as a more high-tech, luxurious tent — with a lot more amenities.
Oh — and a toilet that flushes.
A warm shower, electricity and an actual mattress – even air conditioning and heat, a mini fridge, and in some cases a hot tub — are all part of the trend that is showing up around the Mountain State.
If you like to say you are a nature lover, camper, or outdoorsman but still really need to have a warm bed and nice place to shower, then glamping is perfect for you.
“It’s quiet, it’s peaceful. You can take a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, sit outside, watch the river go by. Like I said, they’re glamping. It’s glamorous camping. It’s for people like me who like to be outdoors without really getting inconvenienced by bugs or rain or snow or whatever it may be,” Sligar said.
When it comes to glamping, there is no shortage of options.
Around West Virginia, there are different types of experiences that campers can reserve — anything from fancy tents to see-through domes or even converted buses.
Lodging providers like the Elk River Hotel and Cafe, along with WV Glamping Domes, are bringing large, geometric domes to life, decorating them to give campers a luxury resort experience while also allowing them to connect with the beautiful nature around them.
Everything you could need is there and you even get to enjoy the great outdoors — just without the mosquitoes.
“I think the thing that appeals to a lot of people about glamping is that you have all of the comforts of home, but you still get that outdoor vibe that you get when you’re camping,” said Timothy Luce, co-owner of WV Glamping Domes.
Every glamping stay comes with various activities as well. Each one offers something different. Some have campfires equipped with the ingredients to make smores; places to fish or paddle board on the river; golf carts and even e-bikes that are complementary with your stay.
At the former Cafe Cimino, now the Elk River Hotel and Cafe, there are four brand-new glamping domes that look like futuristic space pods, with plans already in the works for more in the future – and a giant, transparent event dome for weddings and other special events.
“All four of them have your own bathroom (and) a little wet bar. The first three have two queen beds. And the fourth one, it has the king bed,” Sligar said. “And you feel like you’re camping, but with heating, air conditioning, your own bathroom, all the amenities.”
All domes are made with a series of interlocking pipes covered in canvas. There are floor-to-ceiling windows covered with see-through vinyl and a skylight so campers can view the stars at night.
Sligar says it allows campers to have an unobstructed view of the beauty around them.
The biggest appeal for campers who don’t want to be faced with the harshness of the outdoors is comfort.
“You’re not actually camping, but you do have that feel when you look up and see the tarp inside. But they’re very luxurious,” Sligar said.
This type of “roughing it” isn’t necessarily a cheap vacation. The prices and the amenities vary widely. For a glamping experience that sleeps two, WV Glamping Domes runs about $120 per night, while the Elk River Hotel and Cafe domes run $379 per night.
If you want to dip your toes in the water and try out a scaled-down, more bare-bones version of glamping — meaning no electricity or flushable toilet — then a few of the West Virginia state parks would be a great place to start.
Black Water Falls State Park, Cacapon Resort State Park, Hawks Nest State Park, and Lost River State Park all have expanded their lodging options to include brand-new Tentrr sites for $85 per night.
“It’s called our Tentrr signature kit. It is a 10-by-16 wooden platform that sits on the ground with a 10-by-12, heavy-duty canvas tent,” said Nathan Parvin, an employee of Tentrr.
Although each of the tents has different accommodations inside, they were created to replicate the feeling of a cabin while still allowing campers to be closer to nature.
No matter the type of glamping, all of it is unique.
“The thing that glamping does is it bridges luxury and immersing in nature,” Luce said.