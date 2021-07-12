A water leak at a vacant property contributed to a landslide that damaged yards and closed traffic for a time on Charleston’s West Side Sunday evening.
The landslide occurred in the 1200 block of Washington Street West.
Freda Bradley, 84, said water leaking for three weeks from an empty property next to hers, coupled with heavy rain on Friday, saturated the ground and led to the landslide.
Before the slip, a tree had fallen in her yard, Bradley said.
Charleston police alerted her Sunday evening that the retaining wall in front of the home had fallen onto Washington Street, she said.
“It looked like an earthquake,” Bradley said. “It was just a horrendous job of dirt and weeds and root and tree.”
Bradley was not injured and her home was not damaged by the landslide.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for West Virginia American Water said the company received a report of a water leak a little before 11 p.m. on July 5 and sent crews to check it out the next morning, at a seemingly abandoned property on Washington Street West.
Crews arrived and a identified a water leak at the house on the customer’s side of the water meter, said Megan Hannah, external affairs manager for the water company.
The house did not have an active account, which signaled water theft, she said.
Hannah said the company contacted the property owner and then went to disconnect the water service for the property on July 9, after getting a contract landscape crew to clear brush and debris that blocked access to the water meter.
“A water leak occurring on the customer’s side of a water meter is the customer’s responsibility to identify and resolve promptly,” Hannah said. “The unfortunate reality of abandoned properties is that customer-facing water leaks may go unnoticed and unresolved, creating the potential for significant incidents and damage.”