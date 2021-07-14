Vendors are invited to take part -- at no charge -- in Montgomery General Hospital and Montgomery Pediatrics' upcoming 2021 Kids' Health and Safety Fair in early August.
With a "Let's Get Moving" theme, this year's health and safety fair will provide free activities, games and educational opportunities for area children, such as a photo booth, fitted bicycle helmets, a kids' zone with games and reading, health screenings, sports and fitness activities and more.
Admission is also free for fairgoers to the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the MGH parking lot at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery.
For more information, to reserve a booth or to make a donation to the fair, call 304-442-7499, ext. 782.