There are ways to help your community all year long. Needs are different at different times of the year, so below are some options for where to volunteer.
January: Canned food drive
Helping those in need is so important during every month of the year, but especially the winter months. The homeless community seems to especially struggle when it is cold outside, so gathering canned and nonperishable food is a good way to make a difference in your community. The state of the economy also makes it hard for those who are not homeless to pay for foods. Contacting a food bank near you and gathering food to donate is a great way to help anyone who has trouble providing a meal for themselves or their family.
February: American Red Cross
The American Red Cross has days set aside each month to donate blood. With America being in a blood crisis — meaning that there is not enough blood to supply those who need it — anytime would be a great time to donate blood or host a blood drive. The Red Cross is always happy to work with students and other community members to set up a blood drive. Whether you are donating for the first time, hosting a drive, or a returning blood donor, you are helping save someone’s life.
March: Animal shelter
Many shelters across the state accept volunteers. Volunteers can work to walk dogs, clean dishes and cages, brush animals, or simply play with them to brighten their spirits. To learn more about volunteering to help animals, contact or visit your local animal shelter or humane society.
April: National Park Service
Join Volunteers-In-Park to work to preserve and protect National Parks. There are many things you can do to help in National Parks. You can work to educate students about nature; maintain or rebuild trails; conduct research to protect natural resources; become a campground host; or work in libraries, archives or museums. In West Virginia, you can volunteer at the New River Gorge by contacting the volunteer coordinator and applying.
May: Hospitals
Hospital volunteers are seriously needed now since many of their employees are overworked and many job positions are vacant. A hospital volunteer can work to do several different things, such as greeting patients at the door, delivering gifts or socializing with patients. Socializing with patients can help to lift their moods because being in the hospital can be tough. Contact your local hospital to learn more about volunteering.
June: Summer camp
Summer camps are popular for many types of students. One popular summer camp in West Virginia is 4-H. Hundreds of thousands of volunteers are needed to provide care and support to millions of 4-H students. To volunteer, one must apply and be accepted. Volunteers are managed through local 4-H programs, so contact your local office for more information.
July: Disaster relief
Although natural disasters cannot be predicted, summer is usually an active season for weather related natural disasters. But even though a natural disaster may not occur, survivors still need help months after. Working with the Red Cross allows you to provide food, shelter, comfort, and care to families affected by natural disasters. You could also work with people in areas who are prone to natural disasters by telling teaching them methods to be prepared before a natural disaster occurs. Contact the American Red Cross for more information on volunteering to help with disaster relief.
August: Back to school
Create a group of people to provide supplies and books for parents with students who may struggle with purchasing the right school supplies. School supplies can get expensive with all of the requirements from teachers. A backpack drive is a good way to involve the community, as well as contacting local school teachers for a specific list of needed supplies. If collecting supplies is not something you are interested in, look into offering tutoring services for students who fall behind. Tutoring is an expensive service that some parents cannot afford. Often these students fall between the cracks, and their grades reflect that. Contact your local school for others way you can help.
September: Meals on Wheels
Millions of seniors go hungry every day. The most common way to volunteer for Meals on Wheels is delivering food and spending time socializing with homebound seniors. This usually involves picking up meals at your local location and delivering them on a specific route. Typically, the volunteer hours will be fit into your lunch break. Volunteers can apply to deliver meals or to even set up volunteer opportunities where you live.
October: Halloween safety
Educating young members of the community about how to be safe during Halloween is very important. Provide trick-or-treaters with a flashlight to keep them as visible as possible at all times. Making sure an adult knows exactly where their child is necessary, along with an adult to accompany young children. Being cautious around animals, walking instead of running, accepting treats at the door and never going inside and checking all treats before eating them are tips that children should be aware of before trick-or-treating.
November: Providing a Thanksgiving meal
Helping out with a local soup kitchen with Thanksgiving meals can make a difference in your community. There are several different ways to help out. You can distribute the food to those in need, help families get to the food bank, deliver meals to the elderly or disabled, or help in the kitchen by cooking and preparing the food. Contact your local food bank for more information about how you can help on Thanksgiving Day.
December: Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America occurs on Dec. 17. The mission of the program is to remember and honor our veterans who have passed away, as well as teach the community about how they can remember and honor. Volunteers collect money to provide the wreaths or place wreaths on the graves of veterans for the Christmas season. Sponsor a wreath, volunteer or donate to Wreaths Across America to help remember and honor a veteran this holiday season.