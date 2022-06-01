The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual hot dog sale, open house, and boot drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, in Cross Lanes.
The family-friendly activities will include a smoke house for demonstrations of a safe home exit in the event of a fire.
The hot dog, barbecue, and baked goods sale will happen in the TMVFD Community Building, while the boot drive will be on Big Tyler Road in front of the fire station. All funds that are raised are used for the department’s operating expenses.
The Tyler Mountain VFD, located at 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, was founded on Oct. 8, 1951, by 12 community members. the TMVFD serves 25 square miles. The all-volunteer firefighters train weekly in house and take various classes to learn about swift water rescue, auto extrication, and other specialty areas to better serve the community.
Last year, the TMVFD volunteers responded to 439 calls, which included 142 incidents related to motor vehicle accidents, 24 structure fires, and four water rescues.
Volunteer opportunities with the TMVFD are open for junior firefighters (ages 16 and 17) to Red Light Express event planning members to firefighters. The department provides training and personal protective equipment.
Community members can also contact the TMVFD for the checking of home or business smoke alarms and installation of new smoke alarms if required.