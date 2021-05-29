The West Virginia Public Service Commission has scheduled a series of utility hearings starting at 9:30 a.m. in upcoming weeks:
Tuesday:Videoconference public comment hearing on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power infrastructure investment surcharge proposal
Wednesday: Videoconference public comment hearing on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power proposed environmental upgrades at the Mitchell, Amos and Mountaineer power plants. Those who wish to participate are asked to email their name, email address and telephone number to Case20-1040@psc.state.wv.us with the subject line “Public Comment Hearing – Case No. 20-1040-E-CN.” A confirmation email will follow with instructions and connection information, including a link to a Microsoft Teams video conference. The link to the hearing also will be posted in the Hot Topics section of the commission’s website at http://www.psc.state.wv.us.
Thursday and Friday: Evidentiary hearing at commission’s Howard M. Cunningham Hearing Room, Charleston. Representatives of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, the West Virginia Energy Users Group, the Kanawha County Commission and Public Service Commission staff are slated to testify.
June 8: Evidentiary hearing on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power proposed environmental upgrades, Cunningham Hearing Room. Hearing continues June 9, if necessary.