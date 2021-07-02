Property purchases Properties purchased by Tighe Bullock and his father: 2003: $120,000, Gaddy Engineering offices, Washington St. W. 2008: $155,000, Bully Trap building and Capital Insurance, Washington Street 2014: $80,000 for Staats and distillery, Washington Street 2015: $140,000, Green Infusion and Elk City, Washington Street; $92,500, Vandalia Donuts and Kinship Goods, Tennessee Avenue 2017: $40,000, Appalachian Tea, Ohio Avenue; $185,000, Books and Brews, Washington Street 2019: $85,000, Echo-Lit literary and education posters, Washington and Maryland 2020: $250,000, five-lot piece across railroad tracks on nearby Railroad Avenue, hopeful location of Fat Daddy’s on Da Tracks and also to house a construction headquarters for Bullock’s many ventures; $60,000, former Husson’s Pizza location on Ohio Avenue, future location of 1863 beer pub
Properties purchased by Tighe Bullock and his father:
• 2003: $120,000, Gaddy Engineering offices, Washington St. W.
• 2008: $155,000, Bully Trap building and Capital Insurance, Washington Street
• 2014: $80,000 for Staats and distillery, Washington Street
• 2015: $140,000, Green Infusion and Elk City, Washington Street; $92,500, Vandalia Donuts and Kinship Goods, Tennessee Avenue
• 2017: $40,000, Appalachian Tea, Ohio Avenue; $185,000, Books and Brews, Washington Street
• 2019: $85,000, Echo-Lit literary and education posters, Washington and Maryland
• 2020: $250,000, five-lot piece across railroad tracks on nearby Railroad Avenue, hopeful location of Fat Daddy’s on Da Tracks and also to house a construction headquarters for Bullock’s many ventures; $60,000, former Husson’s Pizza location on Ohio Avenue, future location of 1863 beer pub