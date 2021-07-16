The gypsy moth might be one of West Virginia’s better-known insects — but not in a good way.
Since arriving here in the 1970s, the moth has defoliated more than 2 million acres of hardwoods.
Advancing westward at about five miles per year, gypsy moths are expected to continue chomping their way through the canopy of the state’s oak-hickory forest for decades to come. But from this point forward, they will be doing so under a new name.
Last week, the Entomological Society of America announced that it had removed the gypsy moth and the gypsy ant from its database of common names for more than 2,000 insects found in America. The move followed a request by a group of Romani-Americans, formerly referred to as Gypsies, who understandably did not enjoy having their ethnicity associated with a destructive pest of European origin.
The moth’s former name was apparently derived from its ability, in its larval stage, to roam hither and yon across the landscape on gusts of wind, thanks to a buoyant coat of tiny hollow hair strands.
The insect’s footloose wandering matched the stereotype of its initial namesake. In reality, however, the Romani kept on the move for centuries not due to a sense of wanderlust, but because they were persecuted and discouraged from settling.
The entomological society appointed a committee to come up with new common names for the moth and ant as part of a new Better Common Names Project designed stamp out other bug names associated with ethnic slurs, or in the case of invasive species, names that focus on the countries of origin.
After skimming through the society’s list of common names, I came across a few other species that could become candidates for name changes, including:
Immigrant acacia weevil — Been in-country long enough to qualify for green card. New name: Permanent resident acacia weevil.
Christmas berry webworm — A Fox and Friends moniker comes to mind for this avocado-eating pest of Mediterranean ancestry. New name: Holiday berry webworm.
Crazy ant — Named for its unusually rapid, erratic movements, this non-native insect quickly adapted to life in urban areas and has attained pest status in Florida and other Gulf Coast states, where it is often seen weaving its way along sidewalks near convenience stores and food stands feasting on crumbs. New name: Eccentric ant.
Red-necked false blister beetle — A North American native, this insect can be found in the countryside and along the edges of forest from Alabama to Ontario. New name: Good ol’ beetle.
Bidens borer — Native to states east of the Rockies, this insect feeds on noxious weeds and serves as host for parasites that attack harmful insect species. New name: Joe’s Schmo.
Shothole borer — Oops! Wrong vowel. Never mind.