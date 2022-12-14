Foods have a way of connecting us. One taste of Chex salty party mix brings me to my childhood, opening a large metal tin and hoping to beat my siblings to the cheese bits while quietly discarding the nuts.
When my mother died in October, I knew this year would be especially important to make some of our most-remembered family recipes. Growing up, my mother made Chex Party Mix — which she called Nuts n’ Bolts — by the bucketload every holiday season.
My mom’s Nuts n’ Bolts is perhaps not her most notable recipe, but we don’t pick the comforts we crave.
If you grew up in the 1970s or ‘80s, you’ll remember this iconic mix as a staple at holiday parties. Known as Chex Party Mix, it was created by the wife of a Purina executive in the 1950s before the company’s cereal line was sold to General Mills. It was dubbed “Chex Mix” as a nod to the white and red checkered Purina logo. My mother called it ‘Nuts n’ Bolts,’ named for the pretzel rods and Cheerios she added.
My mom knew she was making a much-coveted treat for us, made extra special by having it only once a year. Within moments of my siblings arriving for the holiday, suitcases and coats discarded by the door, they searched for the tempting tin of Nuts n’ Bolts. It’s a reminder that the most modest things — even cereal, crackers, and nuts — can create a sense of occasion and make us feel loved.
My mom hadn’t made the mix in years, but an overriding sense of nostalgia reminds me of how delicious it is. The flavorful crunch of the crisp, buttered cereal pieces mixed with nuts and crackers is addictive. It’s easy to make, too. Getting the combination right is the trick of it.
There are more adaptations of Chex Party Mix than I can count. One friend told me her family adds Bugles to the mix, and they fight over each one. Another friend told me it’s not Chex Party Mix unless there is enough Tabasco sauce to make their tongues tingle. Deb Perelman of smittenkitchen.com even adds brown sugar and sriracha for a slightly sweet kick of heat.
But to get the basics down, I knew there was only one person to turn to, my sister-in-law, Alison Corbin, snack-mix-maker extraordinaire. I called her to help duplicate my mom’s version when I couldn’t find Mama’s recipe.
To say Alison is known for her holiday Chex Party Mix might be the understatement of the year. Alison has been making her version of Chex Party Mix ever since I can remember. She gives it to friends, family, teachers, and others. Arriving at her regular gym class this month, people started asking when she would have the mix. Sometimes friends return their containers and ask for a refill.
Recently she made two batches for her teenage son before leaving town for a few days. She returned home to empty Chex Mix containers and a request for more. Her dad was so famously obsessed with it, she delivered a tin just for him each year and often sneaked extra batches to him at the hospital where he worked so her mom wouldn’t get wind of how much he actually had. If you aren’t lucky enough to be on her gift list, thankfully, she shared her recipe. As I start a new tradition of making Chex Mix, a.k.a. Nuts n’ Bolts, I maintain my traditions, too.
It wouldn’t be a holiday at our house without peppermint ganache brownies. I use a quick, straightforward recipe for the brownies, using a cookie scoop to bake brownie bites in mini muffin tins for easy serving. If I am out of time, brownies are among the baked goods I give myself permission to purchase already made or from a boxed recipe. My recipe for brownies is delicious, but sometimes you can’t beat the ease of store-bought or mixes. There are many perfectly great alternatives, particularly the “two-bite brownies” in the deli section of my local grocery store or wholesale shopping club. Those versions are dense and fudgy. Many guests assume they are homemade. Putting together a quick peppermint ganache in the microwave gives the brownies a delicious holiday touch. Dip each brownie into the ganache and top with crushed peppermint candies for a festive finish.
A friend phoned me about pretzel and Rolo candy treats about 15 years ago. “You’ve got to make these,” she said after munching on them at a holiday party. The pretzels and candy are baked just long enough for the candy to start to melt and then you add another pretzel on top, she told me. “It’s so easy, it’s not even a recipe!” she exclaimed.
After making these with my kids, who loved the salty-sweet taste of the treats, we decided to play around with the toppings. Pecans, M&M candies, in addition to pretzels. The options are limitless. Plus, it is easy to knock out a lot of them quickly, making them great last-minute gifts, too. Like the iconic party mix, some favorite holiday treats are the easiest ones to make. These recipes are barely recipes at all, but that is what I love about them. They come together quickly, and they are simple enough for even the smallest hands to help prepare, taking the stress out of an afternoon cooking together.
I know my mom appreciated a kitchen shortcut or two. Her kitchen erupted in chaos the moment everyone arrived home. As we talked and laughed, ever louder and louder, we snacked on Nuts n’ Bolts and offered to help with the more time-consuming elements of our meals. Sometimes she invited the help, other times she shooed us away to the den with the tin of cereal mix so she could savor a precious moment of quiet. Foods call to our tastes and memories, pulling us through time and connecting us through shared experiences.
My mom’s simple party mix — like Alison’s Chex Mix — connects me, and gives me something to look forward to. Even without her here to enjoy it with me.