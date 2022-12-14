Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Foods have a way of connecting us. One taste of Chex salty party mix brings me to my childhood, opening a large metal tin and hoping to beat my siblings to the cheese bits while quietly discarding the nuts.

When my mother died in October, I knew this year would be especially important to make some of our most-remembered family recipes. Growing up, my mother made Chex Party Mix — which she called Nuts n’ Bolts — by the bucketload every holiday season.

Margaret McLeod Leef can be reached at magpiemade@outlook.com.

