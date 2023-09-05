Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Business After Hours: A Charleston Area Alliance Business After Hours networking event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc., 215 Virginia St., W., in Charleston. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $30 for non-members. After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, member pricing increases to $25. To register or receive more information, contact Erin Noon at enoon@enoon@charlestonareaalliance.org.

Landscape Gardening Workshop: Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will present a Simple Landscape Gardening workshop to discuss how to prepare plants for the upcoming cool and cold seasons. The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam's John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston. To register for the workshop or receive more information, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18.

