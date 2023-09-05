Business After Hours: A Charleston Area Alliance Business After Hours networking event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc., 215 Virginia St., W., in Charleston. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $30 for non-members. After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, member pricing increases to $25. To register or receive more information, contact Erin Noon at enoon@enoon@charlestonareaalliance.org.
Landscape Gardening Workshop: Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will present a Simple Landscape Gardening workshop to discuss how to prepare plants for the upcoming cool and cold seasons. The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam's John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston. To register for the workshop or receive more information, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
'Midsummer Night's Dream': The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present a new adaptation of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," set in the Roaring Twenties. Show dates are 7 p.m. Sept. 15-17 and 22-24. Friday and Saturday performances will start at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults. The Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. For advance tickets or additional information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org.
S.A. Lampposts: Sponsors are being sought for the fall lamppost decorations in downtown St. Albans. For more information, contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or saparadelady@gmail.com by Friday, Sept. 15.
Rotary Golf Classic: The Rotary Club of South Charleston's 11th Annual Benefit Golf Classic will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at Little Creek Golf Course, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston. Registration will get underway at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and an awards presentation will follow the games. The cost for a foursome is $300 (which includes green fees, beverages and lunch) and hole sponsorships are $125 each. Proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club's community and scholarship programs. For more information, email scwvrotary@yahoo.com.
Fall Nature Walks: The 2023 Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at the KSF Nature Center (the former pool building) and choose from a variety of nature hikes led by volunteers, park staff and Master Naturalists. Walks will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.
KVSS Flower Sale: Kanawha Valley Senior Services is conducting a fall flower bulb fundraiser sale through Oct. 15. Tulips, daffodils, allium, mixes, and more are available. To order flower bulbs or find out more, call KVSS at 304-348-0707.
S.A. Yard Sale: St. Albans will have a city-wide yard sale event on Saturday, Sept. 16. Residents who would like to add their addresses to the yard sale master list should submit their addresses no later than Sept. 10 to chamber@mysawv.com. The list will be posted on Facebook and on the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce website starting on Sept. 12, with hard copies of the list to be available at St. Albans City Hall and City National Bank.
Trappers' Convention: The West Virginia Trappers Association will hold its 54th annual trappers' convention on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Gilmer County Recreation Center, 1365 Sycamore Run Road in Glenville. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday. There will be demonstrations both days. A board of directors meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Friday. A tree stand safety class will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the West Virginia Bowhunters. A coyote hunting seminar with John Partain of Salty Dog Coyote Reapers will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A tomahawk throw and muzzleloader shooting will be offered by the West Virginia Muzzleloaders Association from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Saturday, and free trapper education classes will be held on Saturday, with registration getting underway at 8:30 a.m. and the class beginning at 9 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and class graduation at 1 p.m. A general membership meeting and awards ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and a benefit auction will start at 2 p.m. Saturday. A hot dog roast and bonfires will be offered each night as well. Vendors will be present both days. Primitive camping will be available. Lunch will be available both days in the dining hall. For more information, contact Jeremiah Whitlatch at 304-916-3329.
St. John Book Club: The St. John United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The book for discussion will be "Hang the Moon" by Jeanette Wall. The Oct. 17 book for discussion will be "Open And Shut" by Andy Carpenter, and the Nov. 21 book for discussion will be "Ashes of Roses" by Sybil Jarvis Pischke. All meetings are held on at 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For more information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
SCCC Business After Hours: A South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours networking event will be hosted by Priority Health & Spa, 4502B MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The cost is $10 for South Charleston Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is required; go to www.southcharlestonchamber.org, email soccoc@wvdsl.net or call 304-744-0051.
Senior Flu Shots: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, in conjunction with the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy and Fruth Pharmacy, will host a flu shot clinic for seniors ages 60 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the KVSS offices, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Seniors should bring their insurance cards to receive flu shots. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20; applicants will be asked about their insurance information when they register. To register, email jfinney@kvss.org or call 304-348-0707 and ask for Jamie.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau offices at 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office. Call 304-755-3669 for further information.
PCDA Dinner: The Putnam County Development Authority Annual Dinner will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The event will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems. A cocktail hour will get underway at 5 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
Belle Cruise-In/Car Show: The Town of Belle Cruise-In and Car Show will be held Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1100 East DuPont Ave. in Belle. The cruise-in will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Car show registrations are $15 each. Bands will perform from 4 to 9 p.m. each day, and food vendors will be on site both days. For more information, call Ray Hodge at 681-245-9741 or Tim Wilson at 304-539-3919.
Putnam County Youth Day: The eighth annual Putnam County Youth Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Putnam County Gun Club in Eleanor, adjacent to Eleanor Park. Everything if furnished for the following activities: BB guns, archery, life saver throws, .22 shooting, shotgun shooting, Cowboy Shooting, sling shot shooting and air rifles. Registration is $5 and a T-shirt per person (youth 18 and under). Each participant must have an adult leader/parent to be responsible for them. Prizes will be given throughout the day. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at a concession stand. For more information, call Dave Thompson at 304-776-1950 or Bill Shank at 304-539-2944.
Day of Caring: United Way of Central West Virginia's 18th annual Day of Caring: Uniting Communities for Impact will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The event brings volunteers, businesses, and community groups together to make an impact in Central West Virginia. Volunteers contribute time, skills, and resources to local projects, from schools to public spaces, and help local residents in need. Individuals, families, and corporations are invited to participate. Visit www.unitedwaycwv.org/day-caring for project information and registration or contact Community Investment Director Katharina Fritzler at kfritzler@unitedwaycwv.org or 304-340-3521.
GB Kayak Raffle: A kayak raffle is underway in Gauley Bridge, with proceeds to benefit children's programs. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $2 each or six tickets can be purchased for $10. Tickets can be purchased at Gauley Bridge Town Hall. The drawing for the kayak winner will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, during the two-day Heritage Days event. For additional information, call 304-632-2505.
'Dinerland': "Dinerland," a new stage play by Dan Kehde, will be presented at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Show times and dates are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, Saturday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 29, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets ($15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students) can be purchased at the door or in advance at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com. For more information about the production, visit cyaccharleston.com.
Clendenin Lions Fall Festival: The Clendenin Lions Club will host a Fall Festival in Clendenin from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Proceeds will support Lions Club projects such as providing eyeglasses to those in need, Project Graduation, and scholarships. Vendor booth rentals are available; the cost is $30 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. For more information about rental spaces, contact Robin Fairchild at 304-548-7700.
Rails Train Day: Rails Train Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the C&O Depot on Fourth Avenue in St. Albans. The depot and adjacent Historical Society headquarters will be open, and the annual event will feature food and craft vendors, free rides on the Hoppy Shores Train and live music, including The Esquires, who will perform on stage from 2 to 4 p.m.
Logan High '66 Reunion: The Logan High School Class of 1966 reunion will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Logan High School cafeteria. For additional information, call 855-9207 or 752-3083.
'Aladdin Jr.': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will perform "Aladdin Jr." at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. Reserved-seat tickets can be purchased through the Clay Center box office.
Cruising the Curves: Cruising the Curves WV Fall 2023 will take place on Gauley River Road in Gauley Bridge, Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. For more information, visit the Cruising the Curves WV Fall 2023 Facebook page.
Poca Heritage Day: The Poca Fall Festival (Heritage Day) is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring music, vendors, food, inflatables, and more. A cruise-in will precede the festival from 5 p.m. until dusk on Friday, Sept. 29, at Poca Middle School. On Saturday, a parade will start at 11 a.m., followed by the Wall of Honor at 12:15 p.m. For vendor information, call Jolita Raine at 304-755-5482. For information regarding the parade, email pocaheritageday@gmail.com.
Disability Awareness Event: The St. Albans on Purpose Project will sponsor the third annual First Responder Disability Awareness Event from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, in the Loop parking lot in St. Albans.
We Can Climb Hike/Run: The CAMC Foundation and Vandalia Health will sponsor the ninth annual We Can Climb benefit 2.5-mile hike and 5K trail run on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Registration will start at 8 a.m. at KSF Shelter #3. The hike and trail run will get underway at 9 a.m.
SHS Purse Bingo: To benefit the Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir, designer purse bingo games will be played in the Sissonville High auxiliary gym on Saturday, Sept. 30. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Games will get underway at 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event will include raffles and concessions.
SCPL Book Brunch: Local authors and publishers are invited to participate in the first Book Brunch to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The library will provide booth space, pastries and coffee. Those interested can complete an application form at forms.gle/oVJeY2mYkMjEm2GM7. Space is limited. For further information, phone the SCPL at 304-744-6561.
Horse Parade/Auction: An all-horse parade and live acution to benefit HospiceCare will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Buffalo. The round-trip parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting and concluding at the Buffalo Gazebo Park. There is a $10 entry fee to support HospiceCare. An Amish food truck will open at noon. The auction will start at noon at the Buffalo Gazebo Park and feature among the items for bid a variety of theme baskets, an insulated dog house, gift cards, a rifle, floral arrangements, West Virginia University basketball tickets, a Cass Railroad train ride for two, a porch swing, Amish lodging and food gift certificates, primitive décor, a horse tack and feed, a handmade purse, and Amish wood/furniture items. Negative Coggins tests must be presented at the time of entry. For further information, call Bill Whittington at 304-268-0269.
Beginning Clogging Classes: The West Virginia Mountain Valley Cloggers will conduct beginning clogging classes for ages 9 and older at the In the Spotlight School of Creative Dance studios, 1104 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. No dance experience is required. The cost is $5 per person per session; classes will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays for four weeks, beginning Oct. 2.
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival: The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be held Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 at Pumpkin Park in Milton. For more information, go to www.wvpumpkinpark.com.
FestivFALL: FestivFALL 2023 will take place Oct. 7 through Oct. 14 throughout Charleston. Among the scheduled events are the Harvest Art Fair and the Three Things Speaker series. For additional information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
S.A. Chili-Cook Off: The 2023 St. Albans Fall Y'all Festival Chili Cook-off is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Visitors can enjoy chili sampling, cold drinks, arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, and live music while supporting the St. Albans Police Department K9 Unit.
'Mr. Scrooge' Auditions: The Children's Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for ages 8 and older for "Mr. Scrooge" on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at the CToC rehearsal space, 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Mr. Scrooge" will be performed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, with school shows on Dec. 7 and 8 and public performances Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. To register for an audition slot or receive more information, go to ctoc.org.
Grip/Lighting Workshop: Film Futures Foundation will present a free "Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting" workshop from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The hands-on workshop is designed to provide area aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry. Participation is limited to 20 registrants. To receive additional information or register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “film futures” or “basic grip and set lighting” under West Virginia venues.
Minority Business Expo: The ninth annual Minority Business Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The free event showcases minorities, women business owners, and veterans to promote growth and innovation in West Virginia. For registration and more information, visit minorityaffairs.wv.gov or phone 304-356-2023.
Pratt Fall Festival: The 2023 Pratt Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Pratt. For vendor and additional information, phone 304-442-4731.
Morgan's Kitchen Fall Festival: The Morgan's Kitchen Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Morgan's Kitchen off U.S. 60 in St. Albans. For vendor and more information, contact Patty Swango at saparadelady@gmail.com or 304-549-4100. Also, donations of canning jars for the festival can be dropped off beforehand at the Village Sampler at 86 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Kanawha City Cleanup: A Kanawha City Community Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.
Charleston Alzheimer's Walk: The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Charleston will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. Onsite registration will get underway at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the start of the walk at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, contact Kelli F. Lewis at 304-389-0202 or kflewis@alz.org or go to act.alz.org.
CVT Fall Festival: Camp Virgil Tate, 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston, will have a Fall Fun Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The sensory-friendly event will include attractions such as carnival games, an escape room, a glow trail, a bonfire, and concessions. For more information, call 304-741-5657.
Kanawha Treat-or-Treat: Halloween treat-or-treat hours for Kanawha County will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Nitro Military Banners: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.