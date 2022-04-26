Members of the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts group are inviting anyone who uses a needle to create handcrafted projects to join them for a weekend getaway this month.
The getaway will take place at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley on May 13, 14, and 15. The unstructured retreat will permit participants to bring their own stitching projects and set their own schedules while enjoying the companionship and camaraderie of others who share a love of stitching.
Non-members are invited to visit for a few hours or spend the entire weekend. The group will gather in the Holt Lodge Conference Room beginning Friday afternoon and depart at noon on Sunday.
Email mmnaega.info@gmail.com by Thursday, May 12, to arrange access to the private conference room or to obtain additional information.
There are no registration fees for the weekend retreat, but individuals are responsible for any meals or lodging expenses. Participants can use the refrigerator and microwave, join a group going into Ripley for a meal, or make a reservation in advance for meals at the Cedar Lake cafeteria. Room reservations at Holt Lodge can be made by calling Cedar Lakes at 304-372-7860 and saying you will be participating in the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts Retreat.
Holt Lodge provides motel-style accommodations with private baths, air conditioning, cable TV, and all linens.
Information about MMNA, its regular meetings, and other upcoming MMNA stitching events, is posted at MMNAEGA.com and on Facebook at Majestic Mountains Needle Arts, or it can be acquired by emailing mmnaega.info@gmail.com.