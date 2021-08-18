After last year’s pandemic-related pre-emption, the Dunbar Fall Festival will return this year on Sept. 17 and 18 at the city’s 12th Street Plaza (Myers Avenue and 12th Street).
The schedule of events, as posted on the City of Dunbar website, is as follows:
Friday, Sept. 17:
• 5 p.m.: Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott and City Council members officially open the festival.
• 5:30 p.m.: Music by Shane Nelson
• 6:15 p.m.: Phoenix Top 40 hits
• 7 p.m.: Wrestling International Combat Sports, in front of Dunbar City Hall (admission is free)
• 7:15-8:30 p.m.: Music by Burnsville Drive
• 8:45-10:30 p.m.: Music by Stratus.
Saturday, Sept. 18:
• 8 a.m.: 47th annual Wine Cellar Park 5K and 10K. Registration forms are available at the Dunbar Recreation Center or at tristateracer.com.
• 1-4 p.m.: Kids’ Corner events, including the Foam Garage, the Splash Pad, face painting, an obstacle course, the Castle Bounce and more. A mechanical bull will also be available for families.
• 4 p.m.: Charleston Ballet performance
• 5:30-7 p.m.: Music by Tommy Griffith
• 7:15-8:30 p.m.: Music by B-Sharp
• 8:45-10:30 p.m.: Music by Non-Friction.
Organizers are seeking vendors to participate in the fall festival. Vendor applications can be picked up at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar, or in the mayor’s office at Dunbar City Hall, 210 12th St., Dunbar, during regular business hours. They can also be obtained by writing to P.O. Box 483 Dunbar, WV 25064, or by using the link on the City of Dunbar, West Virginia Facebook page.
Vendor applications are requested to be submitted no later than Tuesday, Aug. 31.