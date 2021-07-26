The Kanawha County Public Library will provide the following activities for children and their families this month:
Children/Family Events
Virtual Storytime
Enjoy a new children’s story on Facebook, read by KCPL librarians.
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m.
Write a Five-Word Story
What’s happening in this wacky picture? Tell everyone in five words on Facebook.
• Thursdays, Aug. 5 and 12, 4 p.m.
First Chapter Fridays
Get a sneak peek of a variety of chapter books on Facebook.
• Fridays, Aug. 6 and 13, 3 p.m.
Kindness Club Storytime and Challenge
Enjoy a story about kindness on Facebook. Then participate in the monthly kindness challenge by picking up a kindness craft at KCPL’s Main Library at Charleston Town Center (while supplies last).
• Saturday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m.
For more information about KCPL online events, visit the KCPL website at www.kanawhalibrary.org. Some events require registration. To register for an event, go to kanawhalibrary.org/events-classes.