The Kanawha County Public Library will provide the following activities for children and their families this month:

Children/Family Events

Virtual Storytime

Enjoy a new children’s story on Facebook, read by KCPL librarians.

• Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m.

Write a Five-Word Story

What’s happening in this wacky picture? Tell everyone in five words on Facebook.

• Thursdays, Aug. 5 and 12, 4 p.m.

First Chapter Fridays

Get a sneak peek of a variety of chapter books on Facebook.

• Fridays, Aug. 6 and 13, 3 p.m.

Kindness Club Storytime and Challenge

Enjoy a story about kindness on Facebook. Then participate in the monthly kindness challenge by picking up a kindness craft at KCPL’s Main Library at Charleston Town Center (while supplies last).

• Saturday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m.

For more information about KCPL online events, visit the KCPL website at www.kanawhalibrary.org. Some events require registration. To register for an event, go to kanawhalibrary.org/events-classes.

