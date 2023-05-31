Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marking its 20th year afloat, the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event will begin at Meadowood Park, 181 Pettigrew Lane in Tornado, on Saturday, June 17.

The annual community kayak float along 12 miles of the Coal River Water Trail will conclude in St. Albans. The float isn't a competitive race, but, rather, a leisurely, fundraising event to support the river restoration efforts of the nonprofit Coal River Group, which is based at Meadowood Park.

