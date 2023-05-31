Marking its 20th year afloat, the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event will begin at Meadowood Park, 181 Pettigrew Lane in Tornado, on Saturday, June 17.
The annual community kayak float along 12 miles of the Coal River Water Trail will conclude in St. Albans. The float isn't a competitive race, but, rather, a leisurely, fundraising event to support the river restoration efforts of the nonprofit Coal River Group, which is based at Meadowood Park.
Registration for the Tour De Coal costs $30 per person, with additional event T-shirts available for $17 each ($5 more if shirts are mailed). The registration fee is considered a charity donation and is nonrefundable.
Registration forms are also available at the Coal River Group's offices at Meadowood Park through the morning of the Tour De Coal; office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Coal River Group will be allowing the Friday night kayak drop-offs, for $5, from 3 to 7 p.m. on June 16. (The $5 fee goes toward security for participants' equipment, which will be monitored during the night.)
At 7 a.m. on Saturday, shuttles will begin from the Gateway Shopping Center and the Loop parking lot in St. Albans to Meadowood Park. Shuttles will not be provided back to Meadowood Park at the end of the float.
Last year's Tour De Coal hosted a record number of kayakers, estimated at more than 2,000 on the river.
Yak Fest 2023, a land-based complement added to the Tour De Coal weekend festivities in 2018, will also take place on June 16 and 17 in St. Albans. Musicians, along with food, craft beer and other vendors, will be on site at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans both days.
The musical line-up for this year's Yakfest are June 16 entertainers The Weekend Warriors (4 to 5 p.m.), Buddy Allen and The Cheat River Band (5 to 6 p.m.), Craig Gerdes (6 to 8 p.m.), and Hannah Dasher (8 to 10 p.m.). On Saturday, Thieves and Beggars will perform from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by Lojam (3 to 4 p.m.), Dave McCormick and His Dangerous Band (4 to 5 p.m.), Bent Whiskey (5 to 6 p.m.), Bucky Covington (6 to 8 p.m.), and The Davisson Brothers Band (8 until 10 p.m.).