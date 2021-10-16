The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Water rate hike hearings

Upcoming Public Service Commission hearings on proposed West Virginia American Water rate increases:

n Public comment, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 2, commission hearing room, Charleston; 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Memorial Building, Fayetteville

n Evidentiary hearing, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3, hearing room, Charleston

Both hearings in Charleston are scheduled to be livestreamed.

