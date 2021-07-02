Nearly 20 people facing eviction from homeless camps on publicly owned property downtown and in Kanawha City are confronting a familiar question: Where do they go now?
Options are few, said a woman living in a tent off MacCorkle Avenue Southeast in Kanawha City. She asked not to be named for fear of retribution. She and a woman with whom she’s lived for years in different corners of the city said they want housing and have money to pay for it.
The process to get it, though, is arduous, and likely will take longer than the 14 days the group has to relocate after Charleston police last week posted an eviction notice on the fence outside their settlement.
“If we go anywhere, we’re trespassing. The shelters, no, they don’t work for us. So we make what we can work, but here we are and we’re being told to leave again,” she said. “This will happen anywhere we go. If we’re not given tickets for trespassing, we’re told to go somewhere else. Well, now where is ‘somewhere else?’”
The two women in the camp of eight people are getting housing applications through Kanawha Valley placement programs. They don’t have birth certificates or Social Security cards. Someone stole those records, they said.
Downtown, off the Elk River, the story repeats. An eviction notice was posted at a camp there last week for the roughly 10 people living near the river bank. A man who identified himself as John said he would take housing but lacked the required records.
This isn’t unusual, said Traci Strickland, executive director of the nonprofit Kanawha Valley Collective. More outreach workers than ever are helping people get documents and apply for housing, she said.
Some programs target people recovering from addiction, relying on a housing-first model that prioritizes getting them in a home.
“[T]here are lots of people in houses now, everywhere, who use drugs and who can still respect the boundaries set in leases or by landlords. If you can, what’s the problem?” Strickland said. “The ‘housing first’ philosophy is based on the idea that in order to tackle these other challenges — addiction, health complications or behavioral and mental health — you have got to get someone sheltered. If they don’t know where they’re sleeping, if they’re safe, it’s that much harder to get to a place where they’re even thinking of those other things.”
People placed through these programs are assigned case managers who serve as mediators between landlords and tenants, if needed. Finding landlords is difficult.
“We’ve seen with landlords over time that today we have fewer landlords, and they own a lot more properties,” Strickland said. “That makes it difficult, if someone has a bad experience in the past, the landlord or the resident, tenant, it’s harder to get them into places.”
Landlords benefit, Strickland said. Such programs guarantee a unit is filled. Depending on the program, there’s no waiting on tenants to pay rent since the money frequently comes from a service provider’s budget.
Some people looking for housing are unaware of such programs. Strickland said it’s common for people to believe they won’t qualify.
“And that’s just not true,” she said. “We want to get everyone into stable housing if we can, and we’re going to find a program that fits for you, but we need people to know that.”
Under city policy, officials must notify both the Kanawha Valley Collective and Mountain State Justice, a nonprofit legal services program, before posting eviction notices for homeless camps. People must be given 14 days to vacate the camps. The turnaround time is short.
Outreach workers are helping with paperwork, assessing needs, starting the housing intake process and connecting people to services, Strickland said.
“If they’re just starting the process, then two weeks is not at all realistic,” said Briana Martin, homeless outreach coordinator at Covenant House, a local day shelter. “Some things are moving slower today, and when you’re helping people who are chronically homeless and who maybe need more services, well, yeah, it will probably take longer.”
Mountain State Justice staff attorney Blaire Malkin and Strickland said COVID-19 has brought delays at Social Security and state Department of Motor Vehicles offices. For people born out of state, it can take a month or longer to get a copy of a birth certificate. DMV walk-ins are limited and it can take weeks to get an appointment, Martin said.
“[I]f you’re waiting for housing,” Martin said, “that can feel like a lifetime.”
The city policy is the product of a mediation agreement between the city and plaintiffs in 2017 litigation over the breakup of an encampment and the discarding of belongings. The policy preceded the city’s implementation of its Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office, known as Care.
Emily Hanna, head of that office, said she and Strickland are talking frequently.
“We know that the need and demand for our services exceeds our current capacity, so we’re actively exploring other options,” Hanna said. “It’s a challenge we’re facing and we’re trying to figure out solutions to it because if we could get people into housing who were willing the same day, it’d be completely different. But that’s not what our infrastructure allows for right now.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and an HIV outbreak are among looming health threats. Counts of hepatitis and endocarditis infections among intravenous drug users also are increasing.
Breaking up homeless camps carries the threat of separating people from care, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.
“It has in the past made it harder sometimes to locate people,” said Martin, who has worked at Covenant House for 15 years.
The woman living in the Kanawha City camp said she worries about the HIV threat.
“We’re going to get it,” she said. “We know it. We don’t share needles anymore to be safe, and we’re as careful as we can be, but it is going to happen.”
HIV cases in Kanawha County have spiked from two tied to HIV use in 2018 to a total of 19 so far this year, 14 tied to IV drug use. Cases totaled 44 last year, 39 tied to IV drug use. The CDC has called the county’s HIV outbreak “the most concerning” in the country.
“I feel distressed, that people feel it’s hopeless for them, that they see this, in any way, as inevitable,” said Dr. Christine Teague, who runs the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program at Charleston Area Medical Center. “In no world should this be inevitable.”
Pre-exposure Prophylaxis, a drug commonly called PrEP, can protect people at high risk for HIV, but it must be taken daily, a challenge for people without a home. Frequently, the drug is stolen or misplaced.
“There are real challenges not just in prescribing it and bringing people in for care but ensuring they have a way to keep those medications on hand — and keep taking them — once it is prescribed,” Teague said.
Teague said she’s concerned about the camp breakups with health threats closing in.
“It is concerning that this is going on during a time when we’re all struggling with so many comorbidities that could be exacerbated by not having access to shelter,” she said.
Many of those being displaced have been through it before.
“We know what happens, and when the day comes that we’re told to be out of here, we’re just going to have to settle down somewhere else,” said the woman from the Kanawha City camp. “It’s summer, so I hope we can find some shade. A cool place.”
She said she’s been cited at least six times for trespassing for entering an abandoned building to sleep. Those tickets carry a minimum $100 fine for a first offense and up to $1,500 for subsequent violations. There are also court fees and other costs. The woman said she has money for food and an occasional motel stay, but she can’t pay the fines.
“No person who can afford it is going into empty buildings,” she said.
A man staying at the Elk River camp recounted similar experiences. He said he wondered what the city gains from repeatedly ticketing people who can’t pay.
“They say to people they want to help,” he said. “Well, it don’t feel that way to us.”
While police are aware of the difficult circumstances, it’s the job of officers to enforce the law, city police Lt. David Payne said.
“We’re out there to protect the public ... and when we’re getting calls concerned about a group — from businesses or neighbors — well, we respond appropriately,” Payne said. “We’re definitely here to keep the public safe, and our intent is not to harass the homeless. We help a lot of homeless people — we help them find homes sometimes, reconnect with their families and get them into programs that can help them get better.”
Police frequently are alerted to camps by calls. Eviction notices are drafted by the City Attorney’s Office. Calls this time came from businesses concerned for customers, Payne said.
Metro 911 logs show no evidence of increased crime. An Autozone manager said workers near the Kanawha City camp witnessed disturbing behavior. Workers at the nearby iHop had not seen problems, said restaurant Manager Nate Ray.
“I do think our customers might be concerned seeing that — we call it the ‘tent city’ — when they come, just the environment of it, you know,” Ray said. “The people back there, the ones that are actually staying, they’ve been fine. We are worried, though, and it probably does affect business.”
A few weeks ago, someone broke into cars in the iHop parking lot. Ray said he believed no one in the camp was involved. The group seemed concerned, he said.
“There are a few bad apples, you know the saying, but we’re not that,” a woman at the camp said. “It’s real easy for people to assume we are just because of what we look like, but we ain’t all alike. We respect people.”
Distrust runs can run deep on all sides.
“Every socio-economic level has ‘bad’ people in it,” Strickland said. “For individuals experiencing homelessness, it feels like we, as a society, as a community, when they’re unhoused, we see them on their worst days. I wish people would think about that. I have the comfort of having my worst days inside my house, without others looking in.”
It all can further complicate the effort to help.
“That stigma leads to a lack of services that people desperately need. It leads to a feeling that they are less-than, or don’t deserve the help,” Martin said.
People in both camps are plotting their next moves. Many doubt they’ll find housing by the eviction date. The woman from Kanawha City said she worries about her 60-year-old father, who became homeless — along with her — a few years ago after the house he owned burned down.
“I didn’t grow up thinking I’d be here,” she said. “We had a house just like those folks that talk about us, then we didn’t and we had to figure it out. I don’t know if I could have stopped it. I don’t think that’s worth thinking about, because I’m here now. The days are easier, though, when people show a lick of kindness.”