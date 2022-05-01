agate DBirds Sunday box May 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday's gameRockers 3, Dirty Birds 2Charleston;;High Point;ab;r;h;bi;;;ab;r;h;biSeymour cf;5;0;1;0;;Field cf;4;0;0;0Kelly 2b;5;0;0;0;;Russell 2b;4;0;1;0Perez lf;4;0;1;0;;Aklinski 3b;3;0;0;0Longhi 1b;2;0;0;0;;Latimore lf;4;1;2;0Williams rf;4;0;0;0;;Wiel 1b;4;2;2;3Justus ss;2;1;1;0;;Ladendorf ss4;0;1;0Beltre dh;4;1;2;0;;JGonzalez rf;4;0;3;0Sullivan pr;0;0;0;0;;Scafariello dh;3;0;0;0YGonzalez c;2;0;1;1;;Proctor c;4;0;0;0Burcham 3b;3;0;1;1Totals;31;2;7;2;;Totals;34;3;9;3Charleston;000;010;001;--;2;7;1High Point;000;001;02x;--;3;9;1E--Kelly, Ladendorf. DP--High Point 2. LOB--Charleston 9, High Point 9. 2B--Beltre. 3B--JGonzalez. HR--Weil 2 (4). SB--JGonzalez. S--YGonzalez, SF--Burcham.;;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOCharlestonHerget ;6;6;1;1;1;8Weikel ;1;0;0;0;0;2Miller (L, 0-2);1;3;2;2;0;2High PointManzueta;5;5;1;1;2;2Dull;1;0;0;0;0;0Crawford;1;0;0;0;2;0Choplick (W, 1-0);1;0;0;0;1;0Bradford (S, 1);1;2;1;1;0;0WP--Herget, Choplick. HBP--Aklinski (by Herget).T--2:42. A--1,345. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High Point Charleston Linguistics Game Sb Box Bird Recommended for you Latest News Guest editorial: Will sanctions be enough to stop Putin? agate DBirds Sunday box High Point holds on for 3-2 win over Dirty Birds College football: WVU, Marshall players get free-agent deals Decades after his death, Marshall students archive forgotten Huntington writer's work Mingo County Schools puts naloxone policy on public review AP top story Dem Manchin backs McKinley in West Virginia GOP House race AP Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’