The Mountain State Harm Reduction Coalition launched Saturday in Morgantown.
Organizers said the initiative is aimed at uniting harm reductionists statewide and protecting, aiding and learning from people who use drugs.
“If you’re building a task force for people with diabetes, you include people who have diabetes and listen to what their concerns and needs are,” said a group organizer, Joe Solomon, co-founder of Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, a grassroots harm reduction program in Charleston. “Substance use disorder is a medical issue. It should be treated the same, and if it is, we’re going to see real progress in the way we treat and care for people who use drugs.”
The coalition includes Soar, Milan Puskar Health Right in Morgantown and Southern West Virginia Harm Reduction, among others.
The group has met for months with people who use drugs to learn more about service gaps and challenges that can isolate people from care and support.
It is a relatively new approach for the region, said Dr. Robin Pollini, an associate professor at the West Virginia University School of Medicine.
“Mountain State Harm Reduction is a response to a vacuum that we’ve had here in terms of having input from people who use drugs and those who directly serve them. The main goal is to lift up those voices,” Pollini said. “My research and that of others shows we develop the most impactful services when we listen to the people we are trying to serve.”
Pollini said research is stronger when informed by people it’s meant to affect. The results often lead to adjustments to make programs or policies more accessible based on challenges people who don’t use drugs might not recognize.
“The idea that you can engage people who inject drugs and they can provide constructive input to questions is something I think people just don’t think about, but these folks have a lot to contribute in terms of how we address and consult problems they are facing,” Pollini said. “They are the experts, and the fact that we don’t consult with them more often — that needs to change.”
Sarah Stone, a Soar co-founder, said people experience addiction and recovery differently. She’s in long-term recovery, having been sober for seven years. She said her experience in addiction differs from that of people experiencing it now, especially amid the HIV outbreak in Kanawha County.
“People are dying at a higher rate today, there’s more HIV and diseases circulating today, the public response looks different, the drugs aren’t even the same,” Stone said. “How can you understand what the situation really is on the ground, in real life, if you don’t ask people?”
Eventually, Solomon said, the coalition hopes to hire full-time staff. Gaining perspective is the priority now.
“The coalition forming, that is a victory,” Stone said, “but I want people to understand this coalition is an act of necessity. It’s an act of survival. We have to build up and restore trust that has been torn down, over and over. We have to overcome stigma for the betterment of all of us, and to reduce the number of preventable deaths in people we love who deserve better.”